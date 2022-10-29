Win free tickets

Dear valued subscriber,
The federal budget's failure to directly address the cost of living crisis affecting millions of vulnerable Australians has brought the Albanese government's brief honeymoon period to an abrupt end.
While the Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers wanted to talk about of host of things, including the housing accord, cheaper childcare, paid parental leave and cheaper medicines on Wednesday, almost all the questions were about the higher than anticipated inflation rate of 7.2 per cent and projections the price of electricity could increase by 56 per cent and the price of gas by 40 per cent by the end of next year.
One interviewer cut straight to the chase asking: "Well, Treasurer, when struggling Australians realise that you've had an extra $140 million poured into the coffers because of those booming commodity prices but they're still left to struggle with high utilities, petrol, food, health [and] rental costs, do you expect they're going to understand you?"
He responded by referencing cheaper childcare and prescription medicines as cost-of-living relief. The cheaper scripts don't kick in until the start of 2023. The increased childcare subsidies, which apply to families earning up to $530,000 a year, are still eight months away.
Australia's most vulnerable and unsupported are bearing the lion's share of the cost of bringing inflation back to within the RBA's target range. They are living from payday to payday and, unless things change, will have to choose to either heat or eat next winter. That's just not acceptable in a country that once prided itself on being one of the wealthiest and yet most egalitarian nations on the planet.
The Albanese government's trenchant refusal to apparently even consider energy bill rebates or subsidies for those who have been the hardest hit has, along with the election promise to reduce power bills by 2025, given the Opposition a very handy club.
When questioned the Treasurer tried to walk it back by saying the modelling on which the pledge was based had been done in 2021. The fly in his ointment is Labor was peddling this line long after Putin invaded Ukraine and energy prices started soaring.
While the government is right to be wary of policies that could fuel the inflationary spiral the Treasurer is yet to explain why a rebate to help battlers keep the lights on, food on the table, petrol in the tank, and clothes on their backs is such a bad thing.
Has such a possibility even been modelled by Treasury? If so then release it. If not, why not?
The budget had some good news for the region but also bad with Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club's hopes of receiving grant money dashed. Club members were praised for helping rescue a man from floodwaters in the state's north-east.
This week national retailers JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks confirmed they would open stores in the city's east next year.
Warrnambool Swimming Club is calling for a new aquatic complex to be fast-tracked after AquaZone revealed the outdoor pool opening has been delayed until December. The city council says the delay was unavoidable because repairs identified back in March had not been completed because of the recent wet weather. The council has identified the need for a new complex but major projects take time.
One sporting facility enjoying an upgrade is the city's athletics track with more than $2.6m being spent on the works.
Three south-west councils elected new mayors this week. Deputy Debbie Arnott was elevated to Warrnambool's top role with Max Taylor becoming her number two. Southern Grampians and Glenelg shires also have new mayors.
Warrnambool's former Criterion Hotel site redevelopment is moving closer with some minor works beginning this week.
Car parking remains a major issue at Warrnambool Base Hospital with a woman missing an appointment this week because she was unable to find a parking spot. The planned $378m redevelopment includes an extra 120 car parks but that is years away. And will they even be enough?
If you are a planning a bonfire or campfire this weekend, please read this story about the dangers. The lives of two Hamilton women were changed forever when someone tipped petrol on a fire, igniting them, and leaving them recovering from serious burns. Their story is harrowing.
Our thoughts are with Darren Evans and his family after sharing their story ahead of Friday night's fundraising auction.
The official start of the state election is close with writs for the poll to be issued this week. That hasn't stopped the major parties making announcements with Labor this week promising $24m for south-west school upgrades. The Greens announced Thomas Campbell will contest the seat of South West Coast for the fourth time.
Here's an uplifting story about a man who dived into a rip at Princetown and saved a stranger from drowning.
The month of October has been a big one for us here at The Standard, celebrating the 150th anniversary of our first edition in 1872. This week leaders of ACM, owner of The Standard, marked the milestone with a function for staff and clients.
The Port Fairy Show returns next Saturday, November 5 and I have five free family passes to give away. To enter, click here, winners will be notified.
Photographer Sean McKenna captured the image above of a koala in Banyan Street recently. He stopped traffic to ensure it made its way across the road safely.
Don't forget to check out some other stories that made headlines this week, below.
Until next week,
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
