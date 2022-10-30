IT was a bumper super Saturday at the Warrnambool Show with more than 6000 people flocking through the gates.
Warrnambool Show vice president Roger Wilkinson said 6000 adult tickets were sold for the one-day event but there are no official numbers on children as entry was free for people under 14.
"There was massive enthusiasm from the community for the show," Mr Wilkinson said.
"We sold plenty of tickets so our financial future is looking good.
"We have to keep enough money in the reserve for the next show and now we've got enough to run the show."
The day included rides, bmx stunt and whip cracking demonstrations, children's activities and entertainment, animal competitions, showjumping, showbags and carnival games.
"The Eljay's Junk Yard Action Show was well received, people loved that," Mr Wilkinson said.
"The were children's rides there, the children's zone and animal nursery and animal experiences which were popular.
"The newly introduced Community Services Precinct, which included emergency services generated an awful lot of interest."
Mr Wilkinson said while entries for the competitions were lower than previous years, the quality was high.
He said if the show was to again run as a one day event next year it would require more volunteers.
"We're not short of money but we're short of volunteers," Mr Wilkinson said.
"So we'd welcome interest in anyone to make next year's Warrnambool Show even bigger and better."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
