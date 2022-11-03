Drug driver jailed after twice crashing car

An unlicensed drug driver who crashed an unregistered car on more than one occasion had a blatant disregard for community safety, a court has heard.
Belinda Rogers, 38, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on October 28 to dangerous, drug, unlicensed and unregistered driving.
On November 1 she was jailed for 127 days with 78 days already served in custody on remand.
She will be released on a community correction order with conditions, including she do 60 hours of community work.
Magistrate John Lesser said 30 of those house could be credited to drunk treatment, mental health car and a road trauma awareness program.
The court heard the woman drove a black station wagon on October 7 last year despite not having a licence.
She was observed driving erratically, swerving across the road and narrowly missing roadside barriers.
A Geelong police highway patrol member was then advised of a collision involving the station wagon on the Princes Highway at Winchelsea.
The officer attended shortly before 8am and observed the vehicle had collided with railing on the north side of the highway.
There were extensive skid marks and the vehicle had damage indicating it had made contact with the wheel of a truck.
Rogers told police she fell asleep while driving.
She then tested positive to methamphetamine, which she said she had consumed "a couple of days ago" and didn't believe it would still be in her system.
But Rogers was again caught driving unlicensed and with methamphetamine in her system on two occasions in December.
Then on March 11 this year she was travelling on WInslow's Caramut Road when she lost control of her vehicle about 1.15pm.
The court heard she travelled onto the wrong side of teh straight road for about 200 metres, crossing over a grass median strip and concrete footpath.
She then veered right and hit multiple fence posts before crashing into an electricity pole, ripping it from the ground.
A nearby resident offered assistance but she declined and left before police arrived.
IN OTHER NEWS
Police attended Rogers' home two days later and she admitted to being the driver of the vehicle.
She was ordered to pay almost $10,000 to a Winslow resident, who had to pay for a generator and other costs associated with his electricity being cut off as a result of the accident.
Rogers also pleaded guilty to driving with stolen registration plates attached to her car and possessing an electronic cattle prod and extendable baton.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Angela Fitzgerald said Rogers had a blatant disregard for community safety, having repeatedly driven without a licence, in an unregistered vehicle and while substance affected.
"That is the perfect storm for things to go wrong," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.