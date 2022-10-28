BERTIE Beetle is expected to be the most popular showbag at Warrnambool Show on Saturday.
Showbag seller of 45 years Rick Morris said Bertie Beetle was "naturally" the most popular one he sells.
The milk chocolate with honeycomb pieces was invented by Nestle 49 years ago and is usually only sold in showbags.
"At the Geelong show I sold 1100 Bertie Beetle bags," Mr Morris said.
He said there were also super sour and warhead bags among many with themed toys.
Mr Morris said the best value for money bag coming in at $25 was the super whooper, which includes lollies and a choice of a large toy such as a soft plush, remote control cars and adventure heroes.
"You can buy a remote control car itself and it's $39.95 retail and that's with a proper remote control and rechargeable batteries," Mr Morris said.
Mr Morris sells showbags at agriculture shows across Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and New South Wales, designing the bags himself.
IN OTHER NEWS
Warrnambool Show organisers said while the show horses and breed classes were cancelled on Friday and Saturday due to the weather conditions, super Saturday, and showjumping on Saturday and Sunday were still going ahead.
However, the 2022 Colac Show, which was set to run on November 5 has been cancelled.
The Colac and District Pastoral and Agricultural Society Committee said it was a hard decision.
"Constant and continuing heavy rain has the showgrounds badly waterlogged and there is no prospect of it drying out before show day," a statement by the committee said.
"The weather forecast for the next few days predicts further rain and there is currently water flowing into some areas of the grounds.
"Unfortunately, we would not be able to provide a safe or feasible show environment for the local and surrounding community and the Colac Show regretfully joins the growing list of 2022 show cancellations."
It said the showjumping competition planned for November 12 and 13 will be postponed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.