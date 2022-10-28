More than six months of hard work and planning by Warrnambool trainer Shayne Fisher are on the line when his filly Babywire Baby runs in Saturday's $300,000 group two Wakeful Stakes (2000 metres) at Flemington.
Fisher has a long term plan of running Babywire Baby in Thursday's $1 million VRC Oaks (2500 metres) but the three-year-old must put in a forward Wakeful showing before worrying about an Oaks start later in the week.
Part of the planning process was for Babywire Baby to have two starts before the big Flemington features.
The first around the tight Coleraine track resulted in the filly running last over 1400 metres, before she made up plenty of ground to run third at her next start in a 1600-metre race on the big, roomy surface at Ballarat.
"Babywire Baby has just needed time and distance," Fisher told The Standard.
"The tight track at Coleraine was never going to suit her. I was confident she would run better over the mile at Ballarat and she never let me down. She hit the line strongly at Ballarat and I reckon the 2000 metres of the Wakeful will be right up her alley.
"She just doesn't get warm in the short races. I think she's got untapped ability and I'm hoping to see some of it in the Wakeful. If she runs well in that we'll look at backing her up in the VRC Oaks."
Former Brauer College student and now successful jockey, Teo Nugent, rode Babywire Baby at Ballarat and retains the ride in the Wakeful Stakes.
"I don't think Teo was impressed before he rode her at Ballarat but he was after the race," Fisher said. "Teo came back saying she had a good motor and to push forward to the Wakeful.
"We'll see how Babywire Baby goes on Saturday but I don't think we'll see the best of her until her next campaign where we'll head to the South Australian Oaks in April next year."
Bookmakers rate Babywire Baby a $250 chance of winning the Wakeful.
Fellow Warrnambool trainers Maddie Raymond, Lindsey Smith, Tom Dabernig and Peter Lafferty have runners on the opening day of Flemington's big four-day carnival.
