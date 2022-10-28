The Standard

Warrnambool trainer Shayne Fisher's Babywire Baby running in Saturday's Wakeful Stakes at Flemington

By Tim Auld
Updated October 28 2022 - 2:40am, first published 2:30am
More than six months of hard work and planning by Warrnambool trainer Shayne Fisher are on the line when his filly Babywire Baby runs in Saturday's $300,000 group two Wakeful Stakes (2000 metres) at Flemington.

