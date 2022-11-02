'Fatal combination': Police seize drugs, homemade handgun during raid

A magistrate says drugs and a homemade handgun found at a Hamilton man's home could have been a fatal combination.
Jesse Cosgrove, 26, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to drug and firearm offences.
The court heard he was arrested on June 24 after attempting to flee police during a raid at his Dempster Drive home.
When police arrived shortly after 11am, Cosgrove jumped a rear fence and ran into neighbouring properties before climbing on the roof of another property.
He repeatedly said he didn't want to go back to jail.
Cosgrove was eventually talked down by police, arrested and placed in the back of a divisional van.
Police then searched his home, seizing a small homemade handgun and ammunition.
They also observed bullet holes in a caravan window and motorcycle helmet, indicating the firearm was operable.
Investigators also located about 12 grams of methamphetamine 1.3 grams of MDMA, $2615 said to be the proceeds of crime, prescription medication, and a number of power tools believed to be stolen.
The drugs were separated into various quantities in zip lock bags.
Cosgrove also pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving on May 17.
Magistrate John Lesser said Cosgrove had admitted to "clearly very serious offending".
He said the homemade gun was concerning, particularly in the context of the man's "obvious" drug problem which could have been a "fatal combination".
The court heard the man had served 125 days in custody on remand.
Lawyer Matt Pitkin, representing Cosgrove, asked the court to defer sentencing so his client could attend a residential rehabilitation centre.
He said the man had been a contributing member of jail, working in the kitchen and now the laundry.
He said that, paired with residential rehabilitation, could possibly be the circuit breaker in the man's criminal offending.
The magistrate said given the seriousness of the offending, Cosgrove would serve a "considerable" period of time in custody.
But he said he did want to give him the opportunity for rehabilitation in a residential setting.
Sentencing was deferred until early 2023.
jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
