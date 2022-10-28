The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Business people replace tools stolen from Warrnambool East Primary School

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 28 2022 - 4:38am, first published 12:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool East Primary School garden and maintenance man Jimmy Boxer (left) with Next Generation Cabinets owner Leigh Savage who donated tools after the school shed was broken into this month. Picture by Sean McKenna

More than $4000 worth of tools stolen from a generous and selfless school maintenance man have been replaced by local business people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.