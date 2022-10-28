More than $4000 worth of tools stolen from a generous and selfless school maintenance man have been replaced by local business people.
Warrnambool East Primary School garden and maintenance man Jimmy Boxer was devastated to discover one of the school sheds had been broken into on a Sunday morning two weeks ago.
The fastidious groundsman of 35 years works seven-days-a-week, much of it voluntarily, to keep the gardens immaculate.
The tools were his own, collected and gifted to him over many years.
He was shocked to be told by his insurance company he needed receipts for proof of purchase which he didn't have, making a bad situation worse.
"Why do you pay money for years and years and then you want to claim something and you can't," Mr Boxer said. "Some of the tools were presents and the chainsaw was 20-years-old. How much stuff do you keep?"
He said he loved working with the kids and it was the reason he got up in the morning.
The stolen items included drills, batteries, chargers and drawers filled with sets of smaller hand tools used to teach children how to use them in its Tool Time program.
After hearing about the theft Next Generation Cabinets owner Leigh Savage and Ponting Brothers co-owner John Ponting donated more than $1000 worth of items.
"When you find out all your stuff's gone you think 'I don't deserve this'," Mr Boxer said.
Mr Savage said Mr Boxer was "a giver and not a taker".
"The amount of stuff he does for the community, it's a shame," he said. "It couldn't happen to a nicer bloke. He's a generous man and it shouldn't have happened to him. You've only got to walk through the garden to see what he does."
