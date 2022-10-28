The Standard

Western District Playing Area's men's pairs championships to be played at City Memorial

Updated October 28 2022 - 1:13am, first published 12:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Bowen said it was the right move to change the men's pair championships from Timboon to City Memorial.

The opening round of the Western District Playing Area men's pairs championships has been moved from Timboon to City Memorial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.