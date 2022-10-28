The opening round of the Western District Playing Area men's pairs championships has been moved from Timboon to City Memorial.
Timboon secretary Barry Bowen said the weather forecast meant it was "better for everyone" to play the competition under cover at City Memorial on Sunday.
He said Timboon's second green can flood quickly if there was more rainfall in coming days.
Play starts from 9.15am with 32 pairs entered.
The ladies pairs championships will also be held on Sunday at Warrnambool Bowls Club.
