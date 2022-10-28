A $665,000 key worker housing project in the heart of Koroit is now complete.
Parliamentary secretary for regional Victoria Danielle Green today unveiled five new cabins located at the northern end of the Koroit Caravan Park.
She was joined by Moyne Shire deputy mayor Daniel Meade, who said the pre-fabricated homes were desperately needed.
"We put our expression of interest out to the market and we had 15 formal applications which is more beds than we have here," he said.
"This shows how in-demand accommodation is in this part of the world.
"In this region we have a vacancy rate of about one per cent, so it makes it tough for businesses to attract staff to grow their business and the local economy."
Feeling the squeeze is Koroit businessman Peter Gabbe who has had his application approved.
"I had workers who were going to come up, take up a position and bring their families here as part of a sea-change, but the confidence wasn't there for them to find accommodation and they're expensive rentals up here," he said.
"This sort of stuff gives me an opportunity and gives me a guarantee I have somewhere to send them to.
"They can now at least start here and the viability of the town is definitely starting to pick up. We're starting to attract a lot of new faces that you wouldn't have seen five-six years ago, but we've got to give them the confidence they'll have a place to stay and have things for their kids."
Each cabin can house up to two people and includes a queen-sized bed, living space with a couch, kitchenette with cooking facilities, en-suite, flat-screen TV, air conditioning and shared facilities including laundries and barbecues.
Mr Meade previously told The Standard the housing shortage was "dire".
"The feedback we're getting from the community is that it's a dire situation," he said.
"There's a severe shortage of workers across many of the sectors including dairy, dairy processing, hospitality, retail and health.
"One of the main reasons we can't attract workers is because of housing availability."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
