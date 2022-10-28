The Standard
Five cabins unveiled at Koroit Caravan Park in effort to quell worker shortage

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 28 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:40am
MP Danielle Green, Moyne Shire deputy mayor Daniel Meade, councillors Jim Doukas and James Purcell and Labor candidate for South West Coast Kylie Gaston at the Koroit worker accommodation cabins. Picture by Anthony Brady

A $665,000 key worker housing project in the heart of Koroit is now complete.

