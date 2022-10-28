Bleak outlook for weekend cricket

UPDATE 4.50 pm:
South West Cricket made the decision to cancel Saturday's division one matches late Friday afternoon, after deciding to abandon the round's lower grade and junior matches earlier.
The association still hasn't seen any action this year, losing the first three rounds.
EARLIER:
Rain is threatening to wipe out another weekend of cricket, with the Warrnambool and District and South West associations set to make their playing decisions on Saturday morning, or possibly earlier in the latter's case.
The WDCA has already cancelled under 13 boys, under 14 girls and under 15 boys' matches - scheduled for Friday and Saturday - while the SWCA has abandoned all lower grade matches, Friday's under 13 matches and Sunday's under 16 games.
WDCA general manager Nick Ansell wasn't optimistic about play going ahead on Saturday, after 14.6 millimetres fell in some areas of the district before 9am on Friday.
"We did some ground inspections last night and they were all pretty good but obviously things have changed pretty significantly since then," he said.
"We'll give it a chance of getting some games in but I think everyone's pretty realistic with where it's at, it's not looking too good."
Three out of the first four division one and two WDCA matches have been abandoned due to rain while SWCA hasn't seen any action this year, losing the first two rounds.
"It's disappointing because the clubs have been good all week with getting covers on their hard wickets which is not something we typically ask them to do," Ansell said.
"There are a couple of grounds like the Mack Oval for example, the covers blew off there.
"Sometimes nature just kicks you in the guts and you've just got to cop it."
Sunday's Warrnambool lower grade and women's cricket matches are also in danger of being washed out.
"We may well make a decision tomorrow but I think Sunday's looking pretty grim as well," Ansell said.
"I don't think it's meant to rain too much tomorrow, it's more just again a classic case of the damage is already done."
The WDCA board is holding a meeting on Monday night to discuss the fixture model for the remainder of the season.
SWCA president Kym Matthew said if the association could find four ovals (dry enough) it would play division one.
"It'll probably be Woorndoo, Pomborneit, Noorat and the fourth one might be a bit tricky," he said.
"Those three wickets that we've got, they have all got covers, even for the concrete, so that will help.
"I still don't like our chances of getting a fourth one."
