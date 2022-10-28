Two Warrnambool surf lifesavers have helped rescue a man stuck in waist-high floodwaters in northern Victoria.
The man was making his way between his home and work near Nathalia quickly found himself in trouble, stuck in putrid-smelling floodwaters after driving down a closed road.
Warrnambool lifesavers Jackson Fary and John Whitson had been checking on closed roads in the area on Thursday morning when they got the call to help rescue the driver.
The man had driven about 200 metres into the water when the car started to fill with water and float, leaving him stranded.
"Driving in just 15cm of water is quite unsafe because the car can lift up. The car lifted up and there was water in the front passenger seat of the car," Mr Fary said.
"The man was in the backseat of the car when we arrived.
"He was a bit shaken up after it and a little bit embarrassed.
"He just didn't think the water was deep. He just thought it wasn't as bad as it seemed. That's one key thing. It's really important not to drive on any flood-affected roads."
Lifesavers launched their inflatable rescue boat to reach the man and get him to safety.
Having been given leave from his job at Warrnambool City Council to help with the flood emergency, Mr Fary said it was important motorists abided by police and council road closures.
"If there's water across the road, don't drive across," he said.
Mr Whitson said the amount of water that was lying around was "unbelievable".
"Because it's so flat, there's just water everywhere," he said.
"Everywhere you go just the smell of stagnant water here in town.
"Everything just smells. Not good.
"You wouldn't know what's in the water.
"You make sure you give your gear a good wash after it."
Mr Whitson said part of the volunteer effort included helping to fill the sandbags alongside the locals.
"It is a bit of an eyeopener being up here and seeing what they are up against. It's pretty overwhelming for the locals," he said.
Mr Whitson said they were based at the refuge centre where a number of families are staying.
"Everyone's affected one way or another," he said. "You see it on TV but you don't really realise what it's all about until you get up here."
Other Warrnambool surf lifesavers Michael Owen and Ben Pennington have also spent time helping with the flood effort.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.