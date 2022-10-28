DAYS before the first hot chips and jaffles are sold from the Warrnambool Stadium canteen, the two people who help keep hungry basketballers fed during its annual tournament are busy preparing.
Committed volunteers Helen Osborne and Jo Lawson team up for the Warrnambool Junior Seaside Basketball Classic - a two-day tournament which attracts players from across Victoria.
They also provide Thursday night meals for the association's Big V teams throughout winter as well as on Seahawks and Mermaids' game days.
The two tireless workers, who prefer to remain out of the spotlight, arrived at the Arc on Friday morning to ensure the canteen was stocked for the weekend.
"We're normally here about seven in the morning on Saturday and we get home about 10.30pm and then we're back here seven on Sunday," Osborne said.
Osborne has helped at the classic for 12 years and Lawson then jumped onboard to ease the pressure.
"I am not as long as Helen - she used to run the whole show by herself," she said.
Making sure there's enough food to sustain competitors, family and fans across the weekend is a task.
"We order a fair quantity but normally by Sunday night the cupboards are fairly bare," Osborne said.
"They love their chips and gravy and their jaffles."
They like to provide options too.
"We do salads - we have the healthier stuff throughout the day," Lawson said.
Osborne, 58, and Lawson, 60, admit they "hardly" get to see any games.
"We joke the only time Jo gets a look is when she goes from the canteen to the scorers' bench," Osborne said.
Former coach and volunteer Mick McGowan, who passed away aged 46 earlier this year, was a key figure on classic weekend.
"In my role here I worked with Mick a lot and he was always a good support so I will miss him this week," Osborne said.
"I always said I'd dread this first one without him - he's always been my backstop, being a chef.
"He was chairperson of the juniors for so long so he was the go-to man."
The duo said the association was in a strong position.
"It is a great place to be around, especially at the moment, it's become one," Osborne said.
Lawson echoed Osborne's sentiments.
"During Big V season we do teas on a Thursday night and it's good because both teams stay and a few times Ollie Bidmade will run a quiz night," she said.
"It's been really good and instead of girls' team and boys' team and they only saw each other on a Saturday night passing in the change rooms, they have all got quiet social."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
