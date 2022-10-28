The Standard

Volunteers Helen Osborne and Jo Lawson help Warrnambool Seaside Junior Basketball Classic running smoothly

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 28 2022 - 1:38am, first published 12:15am
Jo Lawson and Helen Osborne will run the canteen at this weekend's Warrnambool Junior Seaside Basketball Classic. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

DAYS before the first hot chips and jaffles are sold from the Warrnambool Stadium canteen, the two people who help keep hungry basketballers fed during its annual tournament are busy preparing.

