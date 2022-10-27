The Standard
Warrnambool's new mayor Debbie Arnott has a positive outlook for the future of the city

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated October 28 2022 - 4:55am, first published October 27 2022 - 11:07pm
Cr Debbie Arnott is approaching her new role as Warrnambool City Council's mayor with her usual positive attitude.

Approachable and positive with a good sense of humour - these are just some of the ways to describe Warrnambool's new mayor Debbie Arnott.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

