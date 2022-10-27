Approachable and positive with a good sense of humour - these are just some of the ways to describe Warrnambool's new mayor Debbie Arnott.
The long-time CBD business owner was voted into the role this week and had a short stint as acting mayor earlier in the year. She has also served as deputy mayor for the past year.
"It's a big role. I'm feeling my way. Hopefully I'll do a really good job - it won't be from lack of effort," she said. "I'm just in there having a go."
Cr Arnott is well known as the owner of Liebig Street stores Style 105 and Style Active by Chloe. "I am a positive person and have a good sense of humour," she said. "I'd like to think I'm very approachable."
Her positive attitude is something she has passed on to her children and her staff who will keep the doors of her shop open while she steps up to the mayoral role.
"Laughter is a good medicine and so is positivity. I just do not believe in being negative," Cr Arnott said.
"I've brought my kids up with the adage: 'there's always lessons to be learnt', and you can learn from lessons and you can move forwards and look at the positives. And out of every bad thing that happens, when you look back, if you learn something from it, it's OK. The other adage I have with my staff is 'don't worry about mistakes, we can always fix them'."
Cr Arnott was born in Warrnambool and grew up on a farm in Nullawarre, attending the Nullawarre North Primary School across the road. She went to Warrnambool High School, as it was called then, before working on the family dairy farm.
"Milking cows and riding horses was my passion," she said. "We were burnt out in the Ash Wednesday fire. We lost everything bar the house and the dairy - livestock, pasture, fences, irrigation, motors, the works.
"We weren't the only one and we certainly weren't the worst. It was a horrendous day." Cr Arnott was at the farm that day to get the horses shod.
"It was so hot, and the wind," she said. "My dad and my younger brother went and manned the fire truck over at Swans Lane where it would have started.
"Dad collapsed in the fires and the police brought him home hours and hours later.
"We didn't know where my younger brother was and we didn't know where my sister-in law was with the children. She was very lucky. She drove to Terang. She was lucky she didn't drive into the other front.
"There was a lot of tragedy that day."
Cr Arnott's first job was as a machinist at the Fletcher Jones factory. She then worked in a pharmacy, something she "absolutely" loved.
About 25 years ago, she and husband Gary decided to go into business. Cr Arnott said owning a business "does take up a lot of your life". "It's nearly like another baby. It's very hard to leave," she said.
Cr Arnott has three children - Emma, Chloe and Liam - and is grandmother to two-year-old Scarlett. "I'm a nana who is totally besotted," she said. "Scarlett's got beautiful stuff I've knitted for her as a baby.
"I can knit from graphs. I've knitted throw rugs with big borders, it was the hardest thing I ever did. It had 86 rows to the pattern on a graph and I had to follow it stitch by stitch. I got it worked out was really proud of myself until the dog ate a hole through it."
Cr Arnott paid tribute to her predecessor Cr Vicki Jellie, who worked tirelessly to get a cancer centre for the city. "Every family is touched by cancer," she said. "I've got three brothers who were all touched by cancer."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
