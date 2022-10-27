Be warned: Scammers fleece victims of $790K

Portland police are in the process of investigating four scams involving $790,000 which have been reported in the past 10 days.
Detective Acting Sergeant Aaron Elford, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the money involved in the scams was staggering.
"There are a range of scams involved and we've just had this almost constant stream of victims walking in our doors," he said.
The scams related to people trying to invest in crypto currency through Google searches, more traditional email scams and an instance of trying to purchase a caravan.
The crypto scams involve people clicking on links, then being contacted by scammers, who offer to create accounts, gain access to bank accounts and then fleece unaware victims of their savings.
"One of those cases involved $40,000. There was also an email phishing scam that netted $200,000," he said.
"Then there was someone trying to buy a vehicle interstate that ended up costing someone more than $200,000. Another scam involved $350,000.
"That's four cases reported in the past 10 days relating to about $790,000.
"The advice is that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is."
Detective Acting Sergeant Elford said there were basic ways people could protect themselves from scammers.
"For a start never give money, credit card details or online banking account details to anyone you don't know and trust," he said.
"Check your bank account and credit card statements and report any unexplained transactions to your bank.
"Keep your bank cards safe and make sure nobody else knows your PIN number."
The investigator said there were a number of ways to identify a scam.
"Scammers will often pretend to be from an organisation you know or be contacting you on behalf of the government," he said.
"They might use a real name, like the Centrelink or Medicare or make up a name that sounds official.
"Some pretend to be from a business you know, like a power company, tech company or charity.
"They use technology to change the phone number that appears on your caller ID. So the name and number you see might not be real."
Other scams regularly being reported include puppy scams, some using very professional websites, so buyers need to be aware and check the credentials of those involved.
Money payment/transfer businesses are sometimes used by scammers.
Victims may get an email from the scammer telling them their account needs upgrading at a cost of about $600 that will be reimbursed.
"Scammers offer to pay on condition the victim repays them," Detective Acting Sergeant Elford said.
"The scammer of course does nothing, but tells the victim they have and requests repayment immediately.
"The victim complies and the scam is complete. Scammers seem to be using this a fair bit for purchasing items via Facebook marketplaces.
"It's also worth looking for grammar errors in emails, use of capital letters incorrectly and false email addresses."
Detective Acting Sergeant Elford said scammers would pressure victims to act immediately to pay using crypto currency or by transferring money.
"Scams target people of all backgrounds, ages and income levels, so all of us may be vulnerable to a scam at some time," he said.
"Scams succeed because they look like the real thing and catch you off guard when you're not expecting it.
"If you've only ever met someone online or are unsure of the legitimacy of a business, take some time to do a bit more research.
"Do a Google reverse image search on photos or search the internet for others who may have had dealings with them.
"Don't respond to phone calls about your computer asking for remote access - hang up immediately."
For more information on scams go to scamwatch.gov.au
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.