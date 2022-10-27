The Standard
There was heavy rain overnight and more expected Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 27 2022 - 8:56pm, first published 8:52pm
Heavy rain impacts road conditions, drivers warned to slow down

Motorists are being urged to drive to road conditions over the Melbourne Cup long weekend with heavy rain across the south-west again overnight.

