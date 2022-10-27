Heavy rain impacts road conditions, drivers warned to slow down

Motorists are being urged to drive to road conditions over the Melbourne Cup long weekend with heavy rain across the south-west again overnight.
There was 20mm of rain recorded at Mount William between 9am yesterday until 7.30am Friday, 13 at Casterton, 12.8 at Warrnambool and Dartmoor, 12.2 at Port Fairy and 9.8 at Portland.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Benjamin Timpson said roads were showing the impact of heavy and persistent rain in the past few weeks.
"It's imperative that drivers drive to the conditions," he said.
"Across the region overnight there has been more heavy rain and more rain expected on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
"Police will be out on the roads to enforce all the road rules, so expect to be breath tested and see a visible police presence.
"We want everyone to enjoy a safe long weekend and to arrive at their destination and back home safely," he said.
Police are also asking drivers to avoid travelling to flood-affected regions.
Operation Furlong will see police highly visible on major arterials and freeways in an effort to reduce road trauma.
While police are preparing for motorists to travel to popular holiday destinations across the state, all Victorians are being urged to plan ahead, take extra care and avoid the flood regions.
With parts of the state still subject to damaged roads and closures, motorists should monitor the conditions and check the VicTraffic and VicEmergency apps for the latest updates before travelling.
The warning comes as Victoria has recorded 205 lives lost in 2022 - 24 higher than 2021 (181) and trending well above the five-year average of 188.
Operation Furlong marks the start of a particularly high-risk period on Victorian roads, which last year saw 48 lives lost in 61 days during November and December.
Police will focus on enforcing speed, with a particular focus on rural roads as more than 60 per cent of fatalities last November and December occurred in regional areas.
Impaired driving also cited as a contributing factor to fatal collisions in November and December last year.
Vulnerable road users will also remain a focus, with significant spikes in motorcycle fatalities (46) and pedestrian deaths (38) this year.
Operation Furlong will run statewide from midnight Friday to midnight Tuesday.
Assistant Commissioner Road Policing, Glenn Weir said police anticipated many people would take the Monday off and make the most of the Melbourne Cup long weekend this year.
"There are still parts of the state which are subject to flooding - we're asking all motorists to please heed the warnings, avoid travelling to flood-affected areas and never attempt to drive through flood waters - it could be the last thing you ever do," he said.
"All the emergency services are working hard to respond to the floods, but we don't want to be diverting resources to rescue people that have ignored the warnings and deliberately entered flood waters in their vehicles.
"If you're heading along to the Melbourne Cup, please plan ahead and take advantage of public transport. There's no excuse for driving impaired, and we'll be conducting alcohol and drug testing at every opportunity."
