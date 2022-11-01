Scoring runs is Sam Allen's modus operandi.
The Bookaar recruit is preparing for his first season as a Pelican, with wet weather the only thing keeping him and other South West cricketers off the park in the opening three rounds.
Speaking at training last week, Allen, 24, said he was looking forward to his first taste of the competition since joining Bookaar from Geelong West in the Geelong Cricket Association.
"I feel great," he said. "It's a bit of a change because I've mostly played on turf since I was 17-18. I don't think it will be too much to get used to but we'll only know once I play a game I guess."
The batter, who spent the past five seasons at the Rams, looms as a likely replacement for reigning Cricketer of the Year Fraser Lucas in the order, with both top order batsmen. Allen said there was "pretty big shows to fill" in Lucas' departure to North Queensland at the end of last season.
"Hopefully we can build on it once we start playing," he said of his role. "It might take a few weeks, or months still, so just build slowly and hopefully fill a hole I guess."
He said he would aim to contribute to the team by scoring runs, with his preference to play a more patient innings.
"But if the ball is there to hit I will look put it away," he added.
Joining Bookaar after moving to Camperdown to take up a promotion with NAB, Allen said he couldn't have asked for a better club to step into.
The former Rams skipper said he would look to bring leadership to the group though was impressed by Tim Fitzgerald's work as coach-captain.
"I'll probably sit back on it a bit and let Tim do what he does," he said. "But if there is something I notice that I don't think anyone else has noticed I'll speak up. Tim's been a great leader since I got here, I'm keen to see what he has to show on the field."
Bookaar is scheduled to play Cobden away in round four, weather permitting.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
