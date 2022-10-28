Five minutes out of Camperdown, down a dirt road and up a driveway, you'll find dozen of cars littering the front yard of a weatherboard home on a Thursday night.
To an onlooker it might appear a small party is taking place inside but as you round the corner of the house, a head peers out from the door of a large tin shed.
Pulling back the roller doors reveals a dozen or more cricketers, fully engrossed in a net session.
It's a unique setup inside the large rectangular space lit by LED lighting, with space-like insulation adorning the walls and roof, bedraggled with holes torn through by wayward cricket balls.
Banter flies thick and fast as players line up against the back wall, awaiting their turn to roll the arm over.
The shed, which belongs to Bookaar's under 16 coach Dion Podger, has become the home of the Pelicans' pre-season training pursuits.
In another life the shed was used to dry out gladiolus flower bulbs before Podger laid a cricket pitch some 20 years ago as a way to train.
But with the closest indoor facility in Mortlake, Podger's home-made innovation has been recommissioned in recent months, with a host of local cricketers using the space to train as wet weather keeps them off their home grounds.
First in the nets on Thursday is Podger's under 16 team, including sons Taj, 15 and Sonny, 13, before the Pelicans' senior players start to roll through.
"It's booked out most nights of the week," Podger said.
Podger's club Bookaar gets first use, though Camperdown, along with Stonyford cricketer Matthew Love, also practice inside the four walls. Barbecues are sometimes a feature at training nights.
Podger joked he should look at charging a fee but is ultimately happy to help out clubs given recent weather circumstances.
The pitch's surface is cut from an old tennis court.
"It's a bit challenging to bat on," Podger said. "That's what Matty Love says, he's quite an accomplished player and he's said it's been fantastic for him because it's so challenging. It's got a higher pile, so it stands up.
"It makes it harder to play because it moves a bit and you've got to work a bit harder."
Coming out to Podge's and using this facility, it's not the prettiest to look at but it gets the job done.- Eddie Lucas
Bookaar division one captain Tim Fitzgerald said conditions inside the shed were keeping his players' skills sharp.
"Conditions are pretty dull (in there) and the pitch moves a bit... so it makes you concentrate when you're batting and really watch the ball hard," he said. "I reckon once we get outside we'll think 'how easy is this to see the ball'.
Bookaar president Eddie Lucas said the club was "honestly lucky" to have access to Podger's home-made nets throughout their entire pre-season.
"Coming out to Podge's and using this facility, it's not the prettiest to look at but it gets the job done," Lucas said. "The boys enjoy coming out here and having a bit of fun.
"This is working for us at the moment and the boys are in good form."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
