Two south-west councils have elected new mayors.
David Robertson was elected mayor of the Southern Grampians Shire while Helen Henry was appointed deputy mayor.
Cr Robertson, who was elected unopposed, acknowledged the privilege and honour it is to be elected Mayor of the Southern Grampians.
"Firstly, I would like to thank my fellow councillors for their support in nominating myself to the role of mayor," Cr Robertson said.
"I really see council as a service industry where we are here to serve our residents and ratepayers well."
Cr Robertson also acknowledged the tight economic landscape the council must continue to navigate to deliver on key projects for the community. "As a council, we are full of conceptual ideas and detailed plans which we will have shovel ready so when the scarce resources and opportunities come through, our council will be prepared.
"We will continue to pressure governments and we will continue to get jobs done for the people of the Southern Grampians.
"We are all in this together and as Mayor, my door is always open so please come and see me."
Cr Robertson paid tribute to the outgoing mayor. "I also have to commend Cr Bruach Colliton on his leadership, direction and commitment over the past two years as mayor," he said. "We have achieved many accomplishments under his guidance which puts us in a good place to continue that work into our third and fourth year as a Council," Cr Robertson said.
Glenelg Shire Council also has a new mayor.
Scott Martin was elected on Wednesday - his birthday.
"It's a role that I am very lucky and humbled to receive as there are exciting times ahead for the Glenelg Shire," he said.
"A power of work has been done in the background by council staff and the CEO over the past few years to get us in an enviable situation. We have got some big projects we are in the midst of delivering and really exciting opportunities on the horizon.
"It has been a hectic 24 hours where yesterday I had a day off planned for today to getting a call in the morning saying sorry you are going to be working until 8pm.
"You certainly hit the ground running. I am also very excited to be working with Cr Jayden Smith who is the new Deputy Mayor. I am hoping you will hear very little from me over the next 12 months as it will be the successes and projects we deliver as a team that will do all the talking.
"We are at a crucial point in our shire where the projects and the good work we do now will set us up for generations to come. So its head down and full steam ahead.
"I would also like to acknowledge the great work of the previous Mayor, Cr Rank and the great working relationship she had with the CEO. They have set the foundations for a very bright future in the shire. I can't hope to replace but only succeed her."
Jayden Smith was elected deputy mayor.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
