A south-west mental health expert has called for greater government focus on funding preventive measures, with the issue slipping off the radar in the lead up to November's state election.
Let's Talk co-founder John Parkinson has worked in the field for decades and said there wasn't enough effort and resources going into community early intervention groups.
It's about having conversations with people who care about them, but the stigma holds them back. We don't disclose enough in the early stages," he said.
"I would like to see more of a balance with investment in tertiary (hospital) care, but also tier 1 and 2 (early intervention and targeted) services that tap in to the reasons for mental ill health."
Mr Parkinson said mental ill health was increasing rapidly, with COVID-19 measures and social media taking a heavy toll on young people in particular.
"I think younger people are more at risk now, because they have so much information at their disposal and I worry about young brains being bombarded with all this information. Social media is a falsehood, it only shows the good side of people's lives, which can be destructive," he said.
Mr Parkinson said there needed to be wider engagement with communities to create effective early intervention plans.
"I think consultancy and co-design has been a bit limited. The sample groups have been too small, so i think the engagement needs to be broader to get the right kinds of programs," he said.
"I think you need a coordinator or central person to drive that process, taking responsibility for the success of those preventative programs, so that all requires resources and funding."
Census results released earlier this year showed nearly 11 per cent of Warrnambool residents experienced mental ill health, while the state average was under nine per cent.
VicHealth announced $244,000 in early 2022 for a rural social connection program across Moyne, Glenelg and Southern Grampians targeting young people aged between 15 and 25.
The state government also gave South West Healthcare $2.3 million in late 2021 to build a community mental health facility in Hamilton.
Let's Talk has relied on community fundraising, receiving $400,000 from the Freemasons Victoria Foundation in 2021 to expand its outreach services.
Warrnambool and Portland were chosen in March this year as two locations for new Local Adult and Older Adult Mental Health and Wellbeing Services centres being set up by the state government as a first point of contact for people experiencing mental illness.
Mr Parkinson said people invariably ignored the signs of mental ill health until it reached "crisis point", and early intervention was the best approach, but acute services were also important.
South West Healthcare is in the process of redeveloping its acute mental health wing after the Victorian government injected $10.9m in 2021 to add five new acute beds to the 15 it already has.
In 2020 SWH chief executive Craig Fraser told The Standard Warrnambool Base Hospital didn't need extra beds and its acute wing was "adequate", but he welcomed the additional funding the following year, calling it a "game changer".
SWH also offers urgent assessment, community mental health services, primary mental health services, and intensive outreach supports, including support post suicide attempts or planning.
The redevelopment was initially scheduled for completion by March 2022, which then pushed out to 2023. The state government declined to say whether the project was on schedule, saying design work had begun and planning was continuing. There are no plans for acute beds for young people.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
