Warrnambool Seahawks coach Jack Huxtable believes playing in front of a "hostile crowd" can only benefit his team's youngest players.
With no door fee on Saturday, the Seahawks are hoping to pack out the Arc for their round five Country Basketball League clash against Ararat.
With the game a showpiece in the midst of the Warrnambool Junior Seaside Basketball Classic, Huxtable said his playing group spoke about being role models for younger players also competing on the weekend.
"We've told our guys to go out throughout the day to support the younger age groups as well," he said. "And then hopefully they'll come out and support us and these guys can put on a good show for them."
Huxtable is hoping visiting teams will come out for the game, thus creating a "hostile crowd".
"If we can pack out the Arc it'd be great," he said. "It's an electric atmosphere, it's loud and gives them (younger players) that experience when they get to the Big V they're not nervous or gun shy, they've experienced it."
The Seahawks started their season 0-3 with two games decided by six points or less.
Huxtable said he had seen plenty of positives from his playing group as the Seahawks use the league to establish their next generation of Big V talent.
"We've picked a squad that can develop through to Big V," he said. "I've been really impressed with how they've held their own with the physicality and pace of the game and throughout the season they're only going to get better at it. I can't wait to get that first win on the board for them so the confidence is right up there is well."
A six-point loss to Colac and first half success against Ararat were also positives.
"The boys stuck with it," Huxtable said. "Things we really wanted to work on, last time we played Ararat it was a single-digit game but then got blown out by 40.
"We've been working on our fitness, late-game situations so that's one thing we took out of Ararat, is we can stick with them but we've got to do it for 40 minutes not just 20 minutes."
The Seahawks, who had byes in round three and four, will be bolstered by the return of Jarra Blackney-Noter on Saturday. Blackney-Noter, who is returning from a broken collarbone, is expected to bring valuable experience to the floor.
"He's played the last few seasons of CBL-Big V," Huxtable said. "He's one of the leaders on the court so a lot more experience on the court with these young guys will help us a lot."
The Seahawks will call on several players to subdue the impact of Ararat captain Zac Dunmore, who drained 29 points against Warrnambool in round one before blitzing Horsham with 42 points last round.
"He had two points at half time last time we played him and finished with 30," Huxtable said. "We've really got to look to contain (Zac) and they've got a decent big in Josh Fiegert as well.
"We'll just keep it changing up so he's (Zac) got to change his game."
Tip-off is 8pm, Saturday at the Arc.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
