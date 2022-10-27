Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one club North Warrnambool Eels will be without two of its gun players for an extended period of time.
The 2021-22 runners-up have suffered two key injuries to its bowling and batting stocks, with star strike bowler Hank Schlaghecke (broken arm) and talented batsman Jackson Grundy (broken hand) both expected to be sidelined for a number of matches.
The experienced Schlaghecke is coming off a brilliant 2021-22 season where he snared 21 wickets from 11 matches and took 1-22 in the season opener against Brierly-Christ Church.
He suffered the injury at work, where he is a builder.
MORE SPORT:
"I haven't seen him as of yet, we didn't train Tuesday because of the weather, but I think it'll be a while before we see him again which is unfortunate, a fair chunk of the season I'd be guessing," Eels captain Bailey Jenkinson said of his star quick.
"He's the leader of our attack and the experienced one helping the younger lads like Seb Shiells, Nick Robertson and that, so we'll look to someone like Connor Richardson as the experienced one to help them along with myself and the other leaders of the side too.
"We'll need to pick up the ropes from Hank for sure."
Grundy started the season brightly at the top of the order for the Eels, compiling 44 from 92 balls in the thumping win against the Bulls after crunching 275 division one runs in 2021-22.
Jenkinson said he expected the top-order bat to miss around a month of cricket and would be missed but similar to Schlaghecke was backing in the group to fill the void.
"He played the one game and had it during that game actually and then got it checked the week after," he said.
"It's another batter down for us but we can't do much about it. That's life I suppose in country sport, injuries happen at work and stuff."
He added the "tight-knit" group was itching to get back out there soon rather than later and play with doubts remaining on whether any cricket will be possible across the region once again this weekend due to the weather.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.