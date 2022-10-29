The Standard

Nirranda product Brody Couch returns to Victoria's second XI after minor injury, snares two wickets

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated October 29 2022 - 6:28am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool export Brody Couch made his return to the Victorian second XI after a minor injury. Picture by Getty Images

Warrnambool and District cricket export Brody Couch made his comeback to the Victorian side last week, returning from a minor injury to play a strong role for the second XI team against Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.