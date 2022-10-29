Warrnambool and District cricket export Brody Couch made his comeback to the Victorian side last week, returning from a minor injury to play a strong role for the second XI team against Queensland.
The Nirranda product, 22 - who made his Sheffield Shield debut last season for Victoria and led the wickets for BBL club Melbourne Stars - snared two wickets across the four-day match in Brisbane and impressed throughout the contest.
The right-arm paceman was returning to the Victorian set-up after suffering a minor pectoral strain while playing for the Melbourne Stars Academy up in Darwin recently and missed out on early selection for the state side as he recovered.
In the first innings, the now Geelong-based rising star - - who came through the WDCA as a youngster - sent down 15 overs and snared 1-62, which included Queensland dasher Max Bryant for 120 off 110 balls.
In the second dig, Couch snared BBL all-rounder Jack Wildermuth caught-behind for 26 and bowled at a nice pace with the new-ball to take 1-47.
He also impressed with the bat, scoring a valuable 11 not out in the first innings.
Victoria eventually lost the high-scoring clash by five wickets, with fellow teammate at Geelong, Liam Blackford highly impressive with a composed 97 and 44 and another Victorian rookie in Campbell Kellaway starring, making 110 and 71 to push for Shield selection.
The rookie contracted Couch will be hoping to push for selection in Victoria's Shield side against Queensland starting on Thursday November 10, or the one-day clash against Queensland which begins on Tuesday November 15.
Couch is contracted to the Melbourne Stars, where he is expected to play a significant role when the BBL kicks off on December 13.
