Melbourne to Warrnambool cycling committee executive officer Shane Wilson believes the Dirty Warrny will become a "must-do event" in the near future.
The brand-new cycling race - which starts at Geelong's Mt Duneed Estate and finishes at Lake Pertobe - will be held for the first time on Saturday, November 5.
The 246-kilometre trek - open all abilities and capped at 500 - is a unique gravel challenge that takes competitors through the forests of the Otways and the hills of the Heytesbury, before eventually arriving at Warrnambool.
There is also a shorter course option (140 kilometres) that starts at Forrest.
Wilson expects 400-odd participants for the ride but is predicting drastic growth each year.
"This is a big event in terms of size and will become bigger in terms of the public," he said.
There's no shortage of high-profile talent taking part in the inaugural race either, with Camperdown Commonwealth gold-medal cyclist Grace Brown and four past Melbourne to Warrnambool winners putting their hands up.
Former Bondi Rescue star Clint Kimmins will also race while government figure Jeroen Weimar will complete the 140-kilometre event.
Wilson said the purpose of the Dirty Warrny was "securing a financial future of the Melbourne to Warrnambool".
"We can't rely upon governments to give us money year-in-year-out," he said.
"It (the Melbourne to Warrnambool) gets there on the back of a hard-working local committee.
"We've taken some real steps to establish its future.
"One of the steps - this is a big step that we're taking - is we're running the Dirty Warrny."
Wilson said the event would also fill a void in Australia's cycling landscape.
"We're all on the one page in that we agree that the Southern Hemisphere basically does not have a classic one-day gravel cycling event," he said.
"Australia needs one of these and we're putting our hand up to be that."
At the finish line there will be plenty of festivities for all, with live music and food and drink stalls in a family-friendly environment.
