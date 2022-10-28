WEST Warrnambool has been splashed with colour for a community project.
On Friday, Warrnambool City Council, West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House, residents and students celebrated the 'yarn bombing' of trees lining Laverock Road.
They also decorated old shoes and gumboots to use as pot plants as part of the Home is Where the Art.
It coincided with Walk Safely to School Day.
Newly-elected Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the project brought people together in an inclusive environment.
"Communities are the fabric of how we live," Cr Arnott said.
West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House co-ordinator Jill Bourke said the projects were selected through community consultation.
