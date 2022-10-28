The Standard
Letters to the Editor: Saturday, October 29

October 28 2022 - 7:00pm
'Lack of transparency unbelievable'

I have read many letters to the editor in The Standard over the last few weeks regarding the sighting of the new art gallery. Many people have presented a wide range of views on what the council is doing. I wish to address the matter of transparency.

