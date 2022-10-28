Letters to the Editor: Saturday, October 29

I have read many letters to the editor in The Standard over the last few weeks regarding the sighting of the new art gallery. Many people have presented a wide range of views on what the council is doing. I wish to address the matter of transparency.
At the last council election all the candidates talked about transparency at infinitum until it became a pane. (Pun intended).
Well are they so arrogant or just have short memories?
I attended the only public meeting the council has held on the sighting of the new gallery and questions about alternative locations and the process up to that time were glossed over by a council representative.
Then a very short time later a business case investigation for Cannon Hill was announced. Again I say the lack of transparency and/or arrogance toward the public is unbelievable.
Do we already have a NASA (Need Another Seven Applicants) situation? Who do these people represent, is there a hidden agenda? I'm not holding my breath waiting for an answer.
Bring on the next seven candidates.
Geoffrey Grec, Warrnambool
An upgrade of the Warrnambool Art Gallery may well be required but, please, not at the expense of a special public open area in Cannon Hill.
Cannon Hill is an iconic open space adjacent to Warrnambool's War Memorial. Over the years it has been symbolic as "part of the Memorial precinct." From early days various pieces of armament have been displayed there and in latter years other memorials have been established on the site.
When Warrnambool was rezoned, probably 60 years ago, the area was defined as public open space, a zoning never changed. In more recent years the Portuguese Padrao was established there and more recently, again, a memorial for those who served in the Vietnam conflict where Warrnambool suffered losses, was established. A further memorial acknowledging the First Nation people who helped defend this country was also dedicated. To further enhance the area the RSL and the War Memorial are part of a classic bookend.
This public open space is visited by thousands of people every year either paying their respects or just taking in the iconic view of Lady Bay. On a daily basis many residents can be seen enjoying the ambience of the special location.
This is a "priceless space" and should not be compromised by establishing an Art Gallery on a large section of the space.
Please councillors, review your decision and withdraw Cannon Hill from any evaluation. Cannon Hill belongs to the people not the council.
David Atkinson, OAM JP, Warrnambool
In today's financial climate it would make sense to merge the City of Warrnambool with the Moyne Shire to have one set of executive office bearers, one elected council and one office. The cost of protocol will be halved and it might even attract real leaders to put their hand up for election.
Kevin Boyce, Panmure
Could someone please explain to me how a jury in a trial can be expected to reach a judgement for/against a claim of rape made by one of two people in a room alone with no physical evidence to back that claim.
Only two people know what happened so how can a jury of 12 strangers say who is innocent or quilty?
Marilyn Rantall, Cobden
Regional Victorians have nominated health, integrity, roads and costs of living pressures as the main election issues (Actions, not words or photo opportunities, The Standard, October 22).
Labor have governed Victoria for 19 of the last 23 years and their legacy is a crumbling road network, an emaciated health system, sky-rocketing costs of living and a scandal riddled government. Victoria simply cannot afford another four years of Labor.
The Liberals will repair Victoria's roads by committing $10 billion to road maintenance over ten years with $1 billion budgeted per annum. This will be done properly and we will meet the high standards expected of a road.
For thirty years I nursed in the health system and I was always proud of our public hospitals. I cannot believe the state they are in now. Daniel Andrews, a former Health Minister, who should know the health system, has stood by and watched this happen. He got us into this mess and he is not the person to get us out of it.
It is no surprise that integrity has been raised as a key issue in South West Coast. Like many in South West Coast, I was raised with the values of integrity, hard work and service to the community. I have brought these values with me to Parliament and they serve me well in advocating for the people of South West Coast.
The Liberals will give Victoria the fresh start it needs.
Roma Britnell, South West Coast MP
While Australia leads the world in the take up of rooftop solar, not everyone owns a roof. Overall, about one-third of Australians are renters but in the 20 to 34 age group it is more than half.
Ironically, this is the age group that is most concerned about global warming and wants to do more. Fortunately, Australia's first Solar Garden in Grong Grong, NSW, provides a new option for anyone in any State who is unable to put solar on their roof for whatever reason or lives at less sunny latitudes.
In some parts of Victoria and Tasmania, the take-up of rooftop solar is below the national average. After joining the co-op for a small fee, members switch to the co-op retailer and buy a "plot" of panels in the solar farm, the cost of which is credited back over ten years on electricity bills. If the renter moves home, the arrangement can continue.
This community energy model has been successful in Germany and in the US where the company US Solar is developing 14 Community Solar Gardens in Colorado alone. At last, no roof no longer means no solar.
In Australia, the "solar for all" campaign is petitioning state governments to get behind these sorts of projects. Readers can too by visiting the Solar for All website and joining the campaign. But anyone can join Australia's first solar garden right now. There are still plots available.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.