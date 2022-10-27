The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Port Fairy Rotary Club to feature five magnificent gardens at open day

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 27 2022 - 2:55am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy Rotary Club member Jill Gleeson prepares for this weekend's open garden which features five properties, including this one in Model Lane. Picture: Anthony Brady

Green thumbs and gardening enthusiasts will be able to have a peek inside five "magnificent" gardens this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.