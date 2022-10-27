Green thumbs and gardening enthusiasts will be able to have a peek inside five "magnificent" gardens this weekend.
The Port Fairy Rotary Club is hosting its open garden expo on Sunday and organiser Jill Gleeson said each one offered something unique.
Mrs Gleeson said there were some amazing gardens on show that were "just like a painting".
"They're just beautiful and with gardening it's all the different colours you put together too," Mrs Gleeson said.
"All of the homeowners are doing it because it's something that they love.
"It's a passion and you can see when you go to them they've got different styles and things they like doing. They're just gorgeous and it's very generous that they open up their gardens as well.
The popular annual open garden expo hasn't been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.
Mrs Gleeson said it was great the event was being held again and attendees enjoyed seeing other people's gardens.
It begins in Model Lane where there are three gardens, followed by one garden on the Princes Highway and one in William Street.
"It's a good chance for people to get out and about," she said. "Rotary is always fund-raising for a good cause, so while you're out socialising you're out doing something for other people and 100 per cent of what we raise goes to the charity we're doing it for."
All money raised will go towards Australians for Women's Health, a charitable trust to improve the appalling state of women's health in Nepal.
Tickets can be purchased at trybooking.com or at the first open garden at 152 Model Lane.
Tickets are $25 per person and include morning or afternoon tea. It's on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.
