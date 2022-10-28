The Standard
Billy Hansen's first single Ghostlight was released on October 28 on all streaming services

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated October 28 2022 - 5:15am, first published 5:00am
Billy Hansen performing with James Pav on stage. The Warrnambool-born musician has released his first single, Ghostlight

WARRNAMBOOL-BORN musician Billy Hansen is making his debut onto the Australian music scene with a track inspired by his friend's dating woes.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

