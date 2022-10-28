WARRNAMBOOL-BORN musician Billy Hansen is making his debut onto the Australian music scene with a track inspired by his friend's dating woes.
Ghostlight was released on Friday and is described as "a hook forward, honest indie rock song that begs the audience to scream along".
Hansen co-wrote it with his fellow JMC Academy Bachelor of Music classmate James Pav.
"He was going through some annoyance with a girl he was seeing who he thought he was hitting it off with then she stopped replying to his messages," Hansen said.
The pair got together for a jam session, Hansen came up with the chord progression and both musicians contributed lyrics.
Hansen said they were inspired by the Triple J festival scene to write a track with simple catchy choruses people could sing along to.
"It has a cool group chant that goes right through the song," he said.
"I'm picturing that one day a group of people will be singing it a festival which is the ultimate goal."
Hansen is working on an EP with three songs already recorded and another three ready to be mixed.
The musician grew up in Warrnambool spending some of his childhood in the region before going to high school in Melbourne.
He later moved back to Warrnambool then back to Melbourne with his girlfriend to study.
Hansen said he was was inspired by the likes of Australian bands and musicians Crowded House and Paul Kelly from a young age.
He began learning the guitar in the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns.
Following in the footsteps of modern Australian artists such as Spacey Jane, Lime Cordiale and Ruby Fields, he aims to get a crowd moving through relatable and contagious lyrics.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
