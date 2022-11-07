MP to take part in fundraiser in honour of late mother

Dan Tehan has experienced the heartache of watching the rapid deterioration of someone he loves.
His mother Marie Tehan, who was a lawyer and later a minister in Jeff Kennett's Liberal government, died after a short battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) at age 64.
Mr Tehan, the Member for Wannon, said it was devastating to witness his mother's decline.
"Mum was an outstanding leader - she had an incredible intellect," he said.
Mr Tehan said his mother's health began to decline after she retired.
"It was not long after she retired from politics," he said.
"She went on a trip with two dear friends and when she returned we noticed she was losing her balance."
Mr Tehan said he and his siblings - he is one of six - feared the worst.
Mrs Tehan's sister Helen Arthur died at age 40 after a battle with CJD.
The extremely rare and fatal neurological disease is genetic.
"We all feared that's what she had," Mr Tehan said.
"Sadly that's what she had and within three months she passed away."
Mr Tehan said he and his siblings hoped the cruel disease wouldn't be passed on to their children.
He misses his mother dearly and tries to emulate her kind and caring nature and desire to help others.
"She was a great mentor and also a great inspiration," Mr Tehan said.
"I have nothing but admiration for the way she went about her politics career."
He said more funding was needed to conduct vital research into the disease.
"The sad thing about this disease is that it took her beautiful mind away."
Mr Tehan will be taking part in a fundraising walk/run at Lake Pertobe on Saturday, November 12.
"It's important research is being done because there's so much about this disease that is unknown," he said.
"I am looking forward to talking to other people who have been impacted by the disease."
Mr Tehan encouraged south-west residents to get behind the fundraising event.
"I'd just like to say to the Warrnambool and south-west community - if you can take participate or support it, please do - it's a great cause."
The event is being organised by Lori West, whose aunty Ronetta Wackett lost her battle with CJD in October 2021 at age 49.
There will be activities for all fitness abilities, including run and walk options of three and six kilometres and a motorbike ride.
"The total amount raised will be offered as a research grant in memory of Ronetta Wackett, which will assist the work of CJD research teams at the University of Melbourne towards finding a treatment or cure," Miss West said.
Miss West said CJD was an extremely rare and fatal neurological disease that has no effective treatment.
"It affects about one person in every one million per year worldwide," she said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
