HAMPDEN league preliminary finalist South Warrnambool will launch into individualised training programs on Monday as it prepares for its 2023 premiership assault without a game-changing midfielder.
James Hussey - one of the Roosters' best against North Warrnambool Eagles in the penultimate final last month - has joined Bellarine league club Inverleigh.
He joins boom recruit Dan Nicholson at Friendly Societies' Park.
Coach Mat Battistello said Jaidyn Hawkins, George Stevens and Ben Anderson were coming back off long-term injuries would be like new recruits too.
Stevens - an AFL draft contender next year - will be "integrated back into training sometime around Christmas year".
Battistello said there was an inner drive among the players after missing out on a grand final spot last month.
"We have plenty of fire in the belly - we've fallen short and we want to rectify that but you've got to do the work before you can even think about that," he said.
"We just have to find little ways to get better and part of that for our young group is to make sure they're preparing their bodies so come footy season next year they're a little bit fitter and stronger."
South Warrnambool reserves premiership forward Tanna Blackney-Noter is on the move after he accepted a teaching role on the Tiwi Islands.
Battistello is pleased to have a relatively stable list at his disposal.
"You do a lot of work to make sure that's the case and the fact all of our players want to stay and contribute to our club that is the environment we wanted to create," he said.
"It's good to see some of that hard work pay off."
MORE SPORT:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.