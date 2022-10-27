The Standard

South Warrnambool regains Paddy Anderson for 2023 Hampden league season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 27 2022 - 11:14pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Hussey won't play for South Warrnambool next season. Picture by Chris Doheny

HAMPDEN league preliminary finalist South Warrnambool will launch into individualised training programs on Monday as it prepares for its 2023 premiership assault without a game-changing midfielder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.