The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Employers changing working conditions in bid to attract staff

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 4 2022 - 12:48pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callaghan Motors dealer Steve Callaghan has had issues attracting staff. Picture by Chris Doheny

South-west employers are changing the way they operate in a bid to attract staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.