Employers changing working conditions in bid to attract staff

South-west employers are changing the way they operate in a bid to attract staff.
The region is in the grips of a skills shortage, with many business owners struggling to fill vacancies.
Callaghan Motors dealer Steve Callaghan said he was finding it extremely difficult to find staff.
"Staffing wise in the workshop it's still tough," Mr Callaghan said.
"We've got a mechanic coming from overseas but we're eagerly looking for apprentices."
Mr Callaghan said the business was trialling a four-day roster for mechanics.
"It's something we're trialling at the moment," Mr Callaghan said.
"There's two rosters, with either a Monday or a Friday off."
Mr Callaghan said staff had responded well to working longer shifts on four days to have a three-day weekend.
"We're trialling it to retain staff and to try and attract new staff," he said.
"I think it's definitely got merit and the guys want it."
Rafferty's Tavern general manager Mark McIlroy said he was searching for more staff for the hotel, as well as the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery.
He said he was successful in retaining a number of staff who were offered a $1000 incentive if they stayed for a period of time.
"We were able to retain about 60 per cent of those staff," Mr McIlroy said.
"We're still looking for more."
Mr McIlroy said he was working with staff to offer flexible conditions in a bid to retain them.
"We're changing our employment model," he said.
"Gone are the traditional split shifts - we're offering flexible working times to help with a better work/life balance."
The federal government revealed in its budget this week it would expand the permanent migration program to accelerate visa processing, reduce the visa backlog and raise awareness of opportunities for high-skilled migrants.
Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Paul Guerra said he was pleased the budget included a number of measures to address skills and labour shortages.
"The focus on skills development and vocational training will keep our workforce primed to help business take on future challenges," Mr Guerra said.
The Greens have announced a four day work week trial if elected in November.
Thomas Campbell, who is The Greens candidate for the South West Coast seat, said employee productivity had increased in recent years but working conditions had remained largely the same.
"I think it's a fantastic idea," Mr Campbell said.
"If we're capable of churning out five days' work in four days, we should reward people with a consistent three-day weekend."
Mr Campbell said it would people for working hard and may entice more people back into the workforce.
He said the system being trialled at Callaghan Motors proved employers and employees could work collaboratively to improve conditions.
Mr Campbell said the trial would be an extension of the practice of some workplaces to extend shifts to allow staff to have a regular rostered day off.
Victorian Greens Leader Samantha Ratnam on Monday pitched a $60 million fund to help a transition to a four-day working week model.
Under the two-year trial, Victorian-owned entities and departments with less than $50 million in annual turnover would be eligible to apply for the funding.
Female-dominated workplaces would be prioritised and the cash used to increase staff numbers in frontline workplaces, or support systems and technology within workplaces to adapt to a new schedule.
Workplaces would transition full-time staff to four days with no loss of pay or entitlements, while part-time workers would get a proportional reduction in working hours or an equivalent pay rise.
Similar pilot programs have been launched in Canada, the United States and Ireland, with outstanding results, Ms Ratnam said.
"Workers often achieve the same or greater output, and with a much more reasonable work-life balance," she said.
The Community and Public Sector Union have written to parties to ask for their position on a four-day week for its staff and the wider sector.
Moyne Shire Council has also launched an initiative to help businesses attract staff over the busy summer period.
Mayor Ian Smith Southcombe Lodge and camp sites at the adjoining caravan park had been made available for participating businesses to use over an eight-week period.
He said businesses could lease a spot for workers at a discounted price, which they could then bundle up as a working holiday package to help attract staff.
"Last summer many businesses in Port Fairy had to reduce hours or their offering over the busy summer holiday period because they couldn't attract staff with lack of accommodation being a major factor," Cr Smith said.
He said it risked the town's reputation as a summer holiday hotspot.
"Our economic development and tourism teams worked together with local businesses to develop this program, which is a win-win for everyone," Cr Smith said.
"It means businesses will be able to attract seasonal staff, have somewhere for them to stay and offer their full or expanded service over summer.
"If businesses have staff and offer their full services it means Port Fairy will be at its best for locals and visitors to enjoy and ensure Port Fairy remains a premier summer holiday destination."
Cr Smith said the council also created a promotional video and a suite of materials to help businesses attract staff from outside the region, highlighting the brilliant opportunity people have to work and live by the sea over summer.
He said there was a great response from businesses, with many registering for the program and already securing seasonal staff.
"It's a great result and we are thrilled we have been able to support local businesses with this really simple, but effective program," Cr Smith said.
"This program, like our key worker cabins in Koroit and Mortlake and the work we have done on the key worker housing project across the region are all about thinking differently.
"Council is a leader in this space, we are thinking about how we can use the resources we have to support our communities in an area that traditionally isn't a core responsibility of council.
"We aren't a housing provider, but we are using the levers we have available to do what we can and make a difference."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
