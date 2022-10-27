A delegation of Commonwealth Games organisers visited Warrnambool on Wednesday, lifting hopes the region would get a slice of the action in 2026.
Warrnambool District Hockey Association president Paul Dillon said the team - headed by organising committee CEO Jeroen Weimar - was expected to visit Warrnambool again in the new year.
"I'm positive we'll get something," Mr Dillon said. "It's all lining up."
The Commonwealth Games engagement team met with south-west councils and visited the city's hockey facilities which has lifted hopes for the hockey association who is set to get a $600,000 pitch upgrade this summer.
Mr Dillon said despite the upgrade the club was hoping to secure more funding for a bigger upgrade so it could lure international teams.
"We've got a really strong chance to have training camps and practice matches here for hockey," he said.
"It's quite exciting because there's all these different pieces of the puzzle and we've been slowly over six months putting them in the right order."
A city council spokesman said a range of games-related issues were canvassed including the possibility of activities associated with the games being held in Warrnambool such as cultural events, training and pre-games competition.
"At the same time we are realistic about the role we can play in Victoria 2026, given the previously announced decision to stage the games in four great regional cities within 90 minutes of Melbourne," the spokesman said.
"Of course we would love a slice of Commonwealth Games action and we were able to emphasise to the committee members that we have the capacity and enthusiasm to help in the delivery of a successful 2026 games."
As well as a $6.6 million election promise from Liberal leader Matthew Guy, Mr Dillon said he had been in touch with Labor ministers about funding an upgrade.
He has also written to other state government ministers.
"We're just trying to get as many balls in the air at the same time, and keep them all in the air," Mr Dillon said.
"We just need to find the funding partners who believe actually it's only money that is stopping this because every other stakeholder wants it to happen."
Mr Dillon said he was also talking to the council about doing a masterplan for Albert Park.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
