The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Commonwealth Games representatives visit Warrnambool for talks on 2026 event

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 27 2022 - 5:29am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commonwealth Games representatives visit Warrnambool's hockey centre on Wednesday after meeting with the city council about being involved.

A delegation of Commonwealth Games organisers visited Warrnambool on Wednesday, lifting hopes the region would get a slice of the action in 2026.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.