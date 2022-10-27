A home that boasts arguably the city's most panoramic ocean views is on the market.
The three-bedroom modern home is located on almost 12 acres and boasts 12 metres of double glazed windows to take in the stunning views.
The property - at 314 Hopkins Point Road - is being sold by Charles Stewart Western Victoria.
Agent Penny Adamson said it was rare for a property of this calibre to go on the market.
"This is a very unique and immaculately presented property on almost 12 acres," Mrs Adamson said.
"The owners have fastidiously renovated with breathtaking results to create a timeless residence that captures absolute panoramic brilliance to the Southern Ocean and Lady Bay beyond."
The home is perfect for entertaining, with a front verandah and private balconies for each bedroom.
Its finishes are exceptional, with no detail spared.
"The renovated kitchen is exceptional, with feature stone bench space, quality appliances and walk-in butler's pantry," Mrs Adamson said.
Offers of over $2.9 million for the property are being accepted, Mrs Adamson said.
"There is strong interest with buyers from Melbourne, local and retiring farmers from south-west Victoria inquiring," she said.
"It's a rare property with a high water mark title to the water's edge and beach access through dunes."
The property boasts four paddocks and a bore for water supply.
The home also has solar panels to reduce energy costs.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
