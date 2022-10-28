The barrels are still here and look to be a fair few of them also.
Fishing on the bottom offshore is still producing some quality shark and the estuaries remain flooded.
The tuna season just keeps on going lately with yet another run of solid fish off Port Fairy and Portland this past week.
A number of crews got wind of a solid bite and they have flocked to Portland to take advantage of them while they are there again.
Retired Richmond star Bachar Houli came down with a couple of mates to honour a good friend who just passed away.
They got three fish with them all being over that 100kg mark.
A number of other fish have been taken both on lures and pilchard cubes fished in the packs of fish.
The majority of these fish have been caught behind the rock which still amazes those who don't fish for them knowing they are just there.
With most of the charter operators now back in their home ports, there's definitely not as much boat traffic.
This will only help your chances to get a shot at one, so plan your trip if you're wanting to get stuck into one.
Trolling skirts is the prime technique as you can cover so much water in a small amount of time compared to cubing.
In other offshore fishing, the shark have still been prevalent both in close and out wide.
Peter Sedgley took Janaka Kandage and Max Fry out with him over the weekend and the boys came up trumps on some solid shark.
Sedgley had fish of the day with one weighing more than 20kg.
There is some whispers of some snapper starting to turn up in the shallower water and the annual run of pinkies which have been tormenting the whiting fishermen.
Unfortunately the only thing you can do is fish through them and hope the whiting stay around long enough to find your baits.
Some solid trevally have been caught at the Warrnambool breakwater this past week and they make some excellent baits for gummies and snapper.
The Hopkins River has been well and truly flushed out with all the fresh water that we have received lately.
The mouth is the widest I have seen it in years and this should provide some excellent opportunities for mulloway and other species to come into the system over summer.
Lewis Holland of JL Angling snuck down on Tuesday night and caught some nice estuary perch and bream off the bank casting soft plastics.
Despite the dirty water, the estuary perch have amazing vision making it easy for them to track down a silent lure such as a plastic.
Once the water starts to slow down I would expect some brilliant perch fishing over summer and hope that we see some bigger fish than recent years.
The Curdies River has fished well this past weekend for the Allansford and District Angling Club's competition number five.
Kurt and Brendan Howard had a great day weighing in five bream for 4.195kg.
Kurt also caught the heaviest single bream with a 1.077kg fish making its way to the scales.
In the junior section, it was young gun Vincent Lamb who caught a .715kg bream which had him win the juniors.
Most anglers made their way down to the lake and fished the shallow flats with grey back and shrimp.
The Warrnambool and District Angling Club is holding a competition on Saturday in the Fitzroy River beginning at 8am and concluding at 2pm.
New and existing members are more than welcome with EFTPOS now available.
If you are a member of any angling club around the South West then you are eligible for five per cent of all fishing purchases being donated back to your chosen club at the end of the financial year.
If you want more information then come in and ask one of our friendly staff members.
Lake Bullen Merri has a small algae bloom beginning but shouldn't get too out of hand thanks to the three aerators that are in there to help break down the algae.
Jubby from the workshop headed over with good mate Darrian and spotted heaps of trout that looked like they were eating small insects off the surface.
Not wanting a bar of any of the lures the boys were throwing due to this.
Jubby did score a chinook salmon that was cruising the bank and noticed it had some funky red marks on its side of the face and body.
Not sure what it could have been but this particular fish also looked to have barotrauma with its eyes popped out.
Maybe take some care if you are after a feed and beware.
Lake Purrumbete is still producing some nice redfin on both plastics and jigs down deep.
Sounding these fish is a must this time of year and you will notice they will move around quite a lot so if you find them just anchor in that depth or use your electric to hold and if they disappear then just remember they will be back.
This weekend is a blow out so offshore fishing will be very hard to do.
