Access to free kinder will have multiple benefits, according to Labor state candidate Kylie Gaston.
The state government has promised free kinder for all children across Victoria in 2023 as part of its Best Start, Best Life initiative.
The free kinder sessions will be available to both three and four-year-olds, Ms Gaston said.
"We already know that children who went to kindergarten were 15 to 20 weeks ahead of those who didn't, setting them up for better social and economical outcomes for life," Ms Gaston said. "Children are encouraged to learn through play, giving them the opportunity to use their imagination and practice important skills."
Ms Gaston said the free sessions would also give parents the chance to return to work by freeing up much-needed childcare places.
"We are all concerned about the cost of living and childcare fees have an huge effect on household budgets - on average spending up to 20 per cent of their income to cover the costs," she said.
Ms Gaston's comments come after the state government revealed three Warrnambool kindergartens will receive funds through the Building Blocks Improvement program.
City Kindergarten will receive $384,000 to upgrade access to the existing facilities, with the creation of a separate entrance and new foyer for families to access directly the kindergarten.
A new maternal child health nurse facility will also be created.
Lions Hopkins Kindergarten will receive over $29,957 for a modern new kitchen in their facility.
The new kitchen will include a servery bench which will enable the children to participate in cooking activities as part of the kindergarten program, while Warrnambool South Kindergarten will receive $74,250 to provide the children attending the kindergarten with a beautiful modern new kitchen.
The open design will enable staff to actively supervise children from within the kitchen and will be built in the same location as the existing kitchen.
Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney announced the funding last week. "We're proud to be improving early childhood services here in Warrnambool - helping local families access local kinders equipped with better facilities for their children and setting them up for the rest of their lives," Ms Tierney said.
"Investing in the early years is vital to encouraging a strong educational future and fostering a lifelong love of learning."
The city kindergartens are among 104 across the state which will receive funding through the program.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
