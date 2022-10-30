The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Free kinder set to allow parents to return to work, says Labor state candidate Kylie Gaston

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 30 2022 - 1:03am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor candidate Kylie Gaston is all smiles with Bri Hames and her children Sonny, 3, and Ted Le Gassick, 1. Picture by Chris Doheny

Access to free kinder will have multiple benefits, according to Labor state candidate Kylie Gaston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.