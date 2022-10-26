Man breached victim's trust when he burnt down her home, court told

A Warrnambool man found guilty of intentionally torching his friend's home on New Years Eve has fronted court again.
Adam Parker, 43, appeared in Melbourne County Court via video-link on Thursday, more than three months after he was found guilty by jury verdict of arson, reckless conduct endanger life and common law assault.
The charges related to an intentionally-lit fire that destroyed Angela Baker's government-owned house at Raingill Avenue on New Year's Eve in 2020.
The damage bill was $108,000.
During the trial Ms Baker said she lost her Jack Russell dog in the fire as well as items belonging to her recently deceased mother.
The court heard the dog likely died from smoke inhalation.
Judge Anne Hassan said the offending was objectively serious.
She said Ms Baker lost her home and there was a breach of trust as Parker was a friend and guest inside her home.
The judge said it seemed Parker was in a drug or alcohol-fuelled range but it was unclear why he burnt the house down.
She said the fact the dog died was an aggravating feature.
IN OTHER NEWS
But Rohan Barton, representing Parker, said his client didn't know the animal was inside at the time of the fire and that the dog belonged to Ms Baker's brother.
Ms Baker wrote a victim impact statement but the court heard she did not wish it to be shared.
Mr Barton said at the time of the trial his client pleaded guilty to a charge of common law assault, which related to a male victim who was at the home on the night of the fire.
He said Parker had shown remorse for that offending.
But he conceded the man's plea on the remaining charges was "very late" - meaning Parker wouldn't be entitled to a sentencing discount.
The court heard Parker had served 368 days in custody on remand.
He will be sentenced on November 8 at 9.30am.
The court previously heard Parker attended the Raingill Avenue home following a wedding on December 31, 2020.
An argument broke out and Parker assaulted Ms Baker and another male guest.
He was later heard saying he would "burn the f**king house down" before smokes and flames could be seen coming from the property.
Forensic examination revealed there were two ignition points - one in the hallway and another in the bedroom.
There was no accelerant used and the cause was most likely a match or cigarette butt.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.