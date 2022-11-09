The number of south-west residents seeking help to pay for prescriptions has increased.
Bethany Community Support executive manager Sharlene Gillick said the rising cost of living meant people were struggling to cover the costs of items such as medication.
"As an organisation we have seen an increasing number of people this year seeking support to cover medical costs, which we have not necessarily seen before," Ms Gillick said.
"People are struggling with a whole range of increased costs."
Ms Gillick said there had also been an increase in the number of people struggling to pay their utility bills and keep their car full of petrol.
"There's been a real increase in people seeking support to buy petrol," she said.
Ms Gillick said people often found they didn't have enough petrol to attend appointments, employment or take their children to school.
The rising cost of food is something that has increased financial pressure on households across the nation, she said.
"The demand for support is high and all agencies are seeing that," Ms Gillick said.
"The demand exceeds what agencies have."
It was revealed earlier this month the federal government has reduced the maximum general co-payment for Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme scripts from $42.50 to $30.
Pharmacy Guild of Australia Professor Trent Twomey said the move was the single most significant change to the cost of, and access to, medicines since the PBS was introduced 75 years ago.
"As primary healthcare workers, community pharmacists have increasingly been hearing patients say they simply cannot afford their medicines, often faced with deciding who in the family will go without in order to put food on the table or pay their bills," Professor Twomey said.
"The guild and community pharmacies have advocated strongly on behalf of patients for a reduction of the cost of medicines and today we thank the Federal Government for taking action.
"The reduction in the co-payment is a 30 per saving on the cost of each prescription.
"It means an individual will save $150 a year for one monthly script, or $300-$450 a year for two to three scripts a month.
"This is an annual saving of almost $200 million which will be put back into the pockets of Australians."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
