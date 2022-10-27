Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith is disappointed residents continue to drive through floodwaters.
Cr Smith said he had witnessed a number of motorists ignoring road closure signs and putting themselves at risk.
He said there was still a substantial amount of water over roads in the shire, including Connewarren Lane at Mortlake.
"A road closure is there for a reason, it's there for your safety," Cr Smith said.
"Our staff are reporting that under the floodwater on the Connewarren there is a large section of road that has been washed away and will continue to get worse while the water continues to flow over it.
"Our crews are working around the clock, closing roads as required and then inspecting and re-opening when the water has receded. They aren't doing it for fun. They are doing it to make sure people are safe."
Cr Smith said council staff were now considering a range of options to ensure people did not travel beyond a road closure, including additional signage to ensure that the community clearly understood the risk.
He said he understood it was frustrating and inconvenient to have roads closed, but council staff were working as fast as they could to get roads re-opened.
"We don't want roads closed for any longer than they have to be - but we have to make sure it's safe before a road can be re-opened and in many instances there are significant repairs required," he said.
"Our teams are working as fast as they can, but with many roads still flooded, catchments full and more rain forecast - this will continue for some time.
"We again ask people to obey all road closed signs and to not drive through floodwater - even if you normally drive the road every day and have seen it in flood before - you never know what the road underneath is like and you could be putting your life at risk."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
