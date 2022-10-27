It's not an uncommon sight in club cricket to see two generations of family take the field together.
It's very rare you see three.
On Sunday that's what occurred for the Northern Raiders' fourth division outfit when Paul Neal, his two daughters Lucy, 13, and Hannah 15, and his father Robert lined up against North Warrnambool Eels.
To put that into perspective there's around a 50-year age difference between Lucy and Robert.
"They were very short and we had the opportunity to do it so we thought we might as well have a crack," Paul said. "It was good fun.
"The girls even did well themselves too.
"It was good fun and everyone was there in the right spirits."
Batting first, Robert struck 31 for his side and combined for a 19-run partnership with Hannah who occupied the crease for a useful five not out.
Following Robert's dismissal, Paul (15 not out) strode to the crease and put on a 20-run stand with his oldest daughter.
Unfortunately, the Raiders' total of 132 wasn't enough in the end but - after taking the new ball - Lucy finished with tidy figures of 1-18 off six overs. Paul also snared a wicket from his two overs.
He said his daughters, who only started playing junior cricket in the past two years, relished the experience of making their senior debuts.
"My youngest daughter, they got her to open the bowling and she got a wicket in her second over, which is quite a big thing," he said.
"They (Lucy and Hannah) thought it was great because they've only ever played junior cricket which is fairly restrictive in what you can do.
"They thought it was great to be able to bowl two-or-three overs in a row or bat for as long as you could."
Paul praised both sides for their approach to the game.
"All the players that played with and the ones against, they understood what was going on and really embraced it and helped the two girls," he said. "It was sort of more a thing for them to get a go. So that was the best part of it all really."
While it was a momentous occasion, the Raider believes it will be the last time the three generations will play together.
It likely won't be the final time Lucy and Hannah play open cricket though.
"While there's opportunity there they'll have a go at it I think," Paul said.
"They weren't blown away by any means."
