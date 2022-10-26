The Standard
Warrnambool man, 45, arrested after breaching bail

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 27 2022 - 1:34am, first published October 26 2022 - 9:34pm
Man charged with more than 50 offences arrested after breaching curfew

UPDATED, 12.30pm: A Warrnambool man who repeatedly breached his bail has been jailed for the one day he served in custody.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

