Man charged with more than 50 offences arrested after breaching curfew

UPDATED, 12.30pm: A Warrnambool man who repeatedly breached his bail has been jailed for the one day he served in custody.
Jason Clark, 45, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for what started as a bail application and ended in a plea hearing.
The man pleaded guilty to bail offences, was jailed for the one day he served in custody on remand and fined $350.
A conviction was recorded.
Clark is expected to be released from custody on Wednesday on the existing bail.
He will appear in court at a later date.
Earlier: A Warrnambool man already charged with 52 offences has been arrested for breaching his bail after allegedly failing to present during curfew hours and not signing in at the Warrnambool police station.
Detective Senior Constable Joe Fisher, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the 45-year-old man had previously been charged with a range of offences, including burglaries, thefts, stealing cars, deceptions and breaching bail.
His current bail conditions include that he obey a 7pm to 7am curfew, present at his front door during curfew hours and sign in at the police station on Mondays, Wednesdays and weekends.
Police allege that the man has not presented at his front door when officers made checks and he has missed signing in at the police station several times.
He was arrested about 6.30pm Wednesday, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for a bail/remand hearing.
