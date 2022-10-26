Homeless car owner unhappy about repair costs, arrested after making threats

A homeless drug user whose car broke down in Camperdown will appear in Warrnambool court on Thursday after he allegedly threatened auto repair shop staff with scissors about the cost of repairs.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Paul McGovern said the man, of no fixed address, was already on bail for previous matters when he arrived in Camperdown this week.
"His vehicle broke down in Camperdown and he booked into a motel from Monday until Wednesday," he said.
"He checked out at 10am Wednesday, but left most of his belongings in a motel room.
"The hotel manager contacted police about the man's behaviour. At 3pm the man was located.
"Police attended after making enquiries and found there was a whereabouts alert on the man in relation to matters at Rosebud on October 13.
"The man was located in Manifold Street where he was agitated and uncooperative. He was arrested in relation to the whereabouts alert and a warrant."
The police sergeant said further inquiries revealed the man had attended at Camperdown Auto Services in Manifold Street where he made threats to destroy or damage property.
A search of the man located long black-handled scissors in his possession.
Officers went to Camperdown Auto Services where they talked to staff, who said the man's car had been repaired but he had attended at the business where he was irrational and threatened staff in relation to the cost of the repairs.
He was waiting for the head mechanic and business owner to return when he threatened and abused staff and customers.
"He stated he would return and burn his car if he couldn't get it back and if it was inside the workshop he would also burn the workshop down," Sergeant McGovern alleged.
"He produced the scissors which he held up in a threatening gesture.
"A search of his motel room also located drug paraphernalia."
The man was arrested,. interviewed and charged with making threats and breaching his current bail.
He will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for a bail/remand hearing.
