The homeless 33-year-old will appear in Warrnambool court on Thursday

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 26 2022 - 8:55pm, first published 8:54pm
Homeless car owner unhappy about repair costs, arrested after making threats

A homeless drug user whose car broke down in Camperdown will appear in Warrnambool court on Thursday after he allegedly threatened auto repair shop staff with scissors about the cost of repairs.

