Today across the south-west will be cloudy with a very high chance of showers.
Winds will westerly 15 to 25 km/h, increasing to 25 to 40 km/h in the middle of the day then tending north-westerly 25 to 30 km/h in the late evening.
The flood watch warnings for the south-west have been lifted after being in place for weeks.
A broad area of low-pressure lies over Tasmania and is expected to remain fairly stationary today.
The low will move away to the south early on Friday, with an associated weak cold front to cross Victoria during the day.
On Saturday a high will move to the north of Victoria, as a another low builds over South Australia.
This low is expected to move to the southwest of Victoria on Sunday, with a cold front to cross western Victoria late.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was 12.5 degrees, felt like 7.7 and we've had 3.2mm of rain since 9am yesterday.
Today Port Fairy is expecting a top of 17 degrees, Warrnambool and Heywood 16, Ararat, Portland and Casterton 15 and Hamilton 14.
We are expecting between 3-10mm of rain, with a 75 per cent chance of 3mm, a 50 per cent chance of 6mm and a 25 per cent chance of 10mm.
Tomorrow we're expecting a wet top of 14 degrees with between 4-10mm of rain and on Saturday `15 with a shower or two and just a 25 per cent chance of 2mm of rain.
