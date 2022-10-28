The candidates for South West Coast have disagreed over whether there should be specialist rural ministers for major portfolios like health and roads.
Independent candidate Carol Altmann raised the concept after former Portland District Health chief executive Christine Giles argued the case for a Minister for Rural Health in The Standard.
"We need Ministers whose prime focus when they walk into their office every day is to fix these long-running issues and to be answerable to the community on their progress," Ms Altmann said.
She said a rural health minister and rural roads minister should be added to the next state government cabinet.
"Voters know the current system is not working - our roads remain terrible and our rural health services are struggling. The centralised models are failing rural Victorians and it's time to listen to experts in rural areas," she said."
Ms Altmann said there needed to be a "laser focus" on the highest priority projects in the south-west, which had to be "captained by a minister in charge of a specific portfolio".
"There are 63 ministerial portfolios and only one is dedicated to the regions, yet there's one for solar panels, and two for the Commonwealth Games, one for delivery and another for legacy" she said.
"We just keep getting pushed to the back of the queue, so we need a focus on this or we'll see another four years where we get nothing."
Health and roads were two of the top issues raised in The Standard's reader survey, with more than 90 per cent of people saying something had to be done.
Liberal South West Coast MP Roma Britnell, a farmer and former nurse, has campaigned for much of her seven-year parliamentary career about the state of south-west roads and healthcare, arguing that the region is neglected by a city-centric Labor government.
But she said she didn't want dedicated rural ministers. "Actions speak louder than words and regional Victorians will not be swayed by new titles or shiny new departments," she said.
"Regional Victoria has been ignored and forgotten due to 19 years of Labor. A departmental name change, a few new ministers and additional layers of bureaucracy will not change that."
Ms Britnell said the Liberals would allocate 25 per cent of all new capital spending to regional areas if they were elected in November. "This is much more important than a new ministerial office in a Collins Street glass tower," she said.
Labor candidate Kylie Gaston also said she believed new ministries would simply create more bureaucracy and she took issue with Ms Altmann's claim that the south-west gets nothing.
"When I look at the things Labor has done for us during the last four years, the list is extensive. This includes our new $20.3m Warrnambool Library, two new special schools in Portland and Warrnambool, the $7m upgrade of Portland Secondary college (and) the $384m investment in South West Healthcare emergency department and operating theatres," she said.
Ms Gaston said there were many "hard-working" Labor ministers "dedicated to our regions", but that the local representation could be better, suggesting a South West Coast Labor MP would be more effective than the Liberal member.
"I think we need better regional representation, but I don't think we need more ministers. We don't need another layer of bureaucracy," she said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
