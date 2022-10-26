The craft of stone masonry has been thrust into the spotlight at the site of one of Warrnambool's most prominent historic buildings.
Bamstone Port Fairy stone mason Clinton Moloney has teamed with Melbourne master mason Terry Jones to bring back to life a bluestone feature at St Joseph's Catholic Church.
Last year a caravan was backing out of the St Joseph's church yard onto Raglan Parade when it clipped one of the bluestone cross features on the fence gate.
The church wanted to ensure the repair work on the cross was in line with the original and matched the cross on the other side of the gate.
This led to a call to Mr Moloney and Mr Jones to put their considerable talents to work.
The pair have managed to come up with the goods, replicating perfectly what the damaged cross once looked like.
Mr Moloney said it was a challenge he enjoyed taking on.
"It's not every day you get to take on a project like this," Mr Moloney said.
"I've been a stone mason for 40 years and it's an enjoyable trade."
