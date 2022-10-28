The Standard's Jessica Greenan opened the history books on the new city library to reveal the stories behind the walls of what one governor once described as the "finest" building "he had seen in the colony".
From grand balls to pie fights and chook shows, the walls of Warrnambool's new library hold tales as old and intriguing as the novels which line them.
Within two weeks of operation, thousands of curious bookworms have wiggled into the $20.3 million structure.
The learning hub - four times the size of its Liebig Street predecessor - saw more than 5000 visitors in its first seven days.
But few would know the building remains as spectacular as it was 154 years ago.
Those entering from Kepler Street will find themselves in the 'Orderly Room' built and paid for by the city's Volunteer Rifle Brigade - also known as the Western Garrison Artillery - in 1868.
The space was informally called the 'Drill Hall' as it was used several times a week for formation practice and weapon-cleaning and assembly.
The room adjacent - now the reading area - was the 'Gun Room', added about a decade later in 1878 at about the same time as the residence nearby which is now the childhood services building.
The project was designed and supervised by Warrnambool icon Andrew Kerr, who for more than 30 years served as the town surveyor, engineer and architect.
Numerous examples of Mr Kerr's designs survive and can be found in the nearby Masonic Hall, several stores on Timor Street and Liebig Street, St John's Church, the botanic garden cottage and Christ Church tower.
Visitors may be curious to know why the walls are strewn with holes.
Warrnambool and District Historical Society's Janet Macdonald said she'd heard many creative guesses.
"You're probably wondering whether they're bullet holes," she said.
"I think most of the actual shooting took place on the range out near Thunder Point and we have photos of the volunteers hauling heavy artillery out to Lake Gillear - well out of town - to fire off.
"The room was officially opened with a grand ball on New Year's Eve in 1868... It was such a great success that they held another ball the following night, so I like to think these holes are actually from champagne corks."
An article in The Examiner - the forerunner to The Standard - in 1869 noted the ball was attended by Sir Henry Manners Sutton, Governor of the Colony of Victoria, who remarked "it was the finest Orderly Room he had seen in the colony".
South West TAFE chief executive officer Mark Fidge said there was a simple truth behind the design.
"About 12-15 years ago we removed sheeting on the walls which was there to assist with noise," he said.
"When we removed it, the holes were created. We had an interesting conversation because we said 'well, should we patch them up or should we just leave them?'
"At the time we left them because it was an art space and we thought it really just added to the feel of the building."
He said preserving the building's heritage was a priority.
"Some of the timber is original and goes back to 1868," he said.
"There are initials which have been carved into them over the years which are still there. They were found as part of the demolition and refurbishment works.
"The architects have been able to join the beautiful old heritage building with a fantastic new three-level building. It's something that's going to stand the test of time."
Also lasting are the stories within its walls.
Despite being operated by the defence department as a drill hall, the venue was given a theatrical entertainment licence from its inception.
Advertisements in The Examiner documented the building's many uses across its long history, including for bazaars, concerts, farewells, gymnastics clubs as well as schools.
The Oddfellows Hall in Koroit Street - now home to Telstra - was the only other venue in town for such entertainment.
Then in 1890, the city council erected the Town Hall and hoped the public hiring of the facility would offset the cost of construction.
But both Oddfellows and the council felt disadvantaged by competition from the ever-popular Orderly Room.
The council tried to have the venue's entertainment licence removed, stating it should confine its activities to its 'legitimate purpose' including hosting drills and the occasional poultry show.
The council also felt it unfair that the defence department wasn't required to pay rates.
As such, it sponsored a petition to the Colonial Government urging the licence to be withdrawn, but the majority of residents refused to sign as they believed the new town hall to be a waste of money.
A counter petition urging the licence not be withdrawn proved more popular, attracting 238 signatures.
In its later years, the Orderly Room became the military headquarters for enlistment and medical examinations during WWI, WWII and the Boer War.
The room was also used to train volunteers until after the Second World War when it was used as an assembly hall and a venue for concerts held by the Warrnambool Technical School which took up residence on the site in 1908.
It was also the main venue for local basketball competitions.
The building was formally transferred from the defence department to the Victorian Education Department in 1960 and the building has since been used for education purposes.
But students didn't just study in the building.
The reading room of the new library hosted the canteen for students of the Warrnambool Institute of Advanced Education from 1969.
It was Orientation Week when a spontaneous event broke out, spreading through the door and pouring into the larger space.
"There was a large-scale pie fight in this building," Ms Macdonald said
"Pies were being thrown from corner to corner and the head of the student union was standing in the middle, sort of rucking the pies."
