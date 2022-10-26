A piece of Port Fairy and Victorian history will get a shot in the arm thanks to a state government funding allocation.
Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney has announced funding of $103,000 for further restoration of the historic Mills Cottage in Port Fairy.
The funding will be used to fix a leaking roof in the front two rooms of the cottage, which is located in Gipps Street.
The money is part of the latest round of the Living Heritage Program.
Port Fairy National Trust branch secretary Heather Wood said the funding was welcomed.
"The front two rooms were the office area of the house and the roof is leaking badly," Ms Wood said.
"The roof material has to be specially made to comply with the heritage of the cottage.
"This funding is very good news, the building is such an important part of not only Port Fairy's history but also Victoria's."
Gayle Tierney said the government was keen to take action to secure the future of the cottage.
She said heritage was a key plank in Victoria's tourism footprint.
Mills Cottage is one of the oldest buildings in Victoria, having been constructed, in stages, from 1841 to 1856.
The cottage had a prominent owner in Port Fairy Harbour Master Captain John Mills.
The cottage remained in the Mills family until 1909 and stayed in private hands until 1984.
Realising its significance, the state government purchased the cottage at that time and has continued to provide funding to ensure its upkeep.
This included an investment of $200,000 in 2017.
