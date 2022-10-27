A special milestone for the south-west art community will be celebrated this weekend.
The Koroit Lions Club Art Show will be held for the 40th year this Saturday and Sunday.
The art show will take place at the Koroit Theatre with over 100 art works on display.
The 2022 event represents a change in tradition, with the art show having previously been held on the June long weekend.
After missing two years with COVID, the Koroit Lions Club took the chance to refresh the art show with a change of date to the Melbourne Cup weekend.
Lions club member David Mathison said the south-west was a popular long weekend getaway for Melbourne residents.
"It will be an interesting weekend to see how many people we get through the doors," Mr Mathison said.
"We certainly think the new date will be a positive and one we are keen to stick with.
"Entries for the show started out slow but there has been a late surge and we are pleased with the quality and quantity of the art pieces."
Members of the public who attend the art show will have the chance to cast a vote for their favourite painting as part of the People's Choice Award.
The show will also feature two artists working live in the theatre - former first prize winner Debbie Bond on Saturday and Killarney artist Ricky Schembri on Sunday.
"We are very excited to have the artists at work in the theatre," Mr Mathison said.
"It will give the patrons a chance to see up close an artist at work and have a chat to them about the process they use to create their art."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.