Members of the Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club are scrambling to find options for funding for urgent upgrades.
The club was awaiting the outcome of a $6 million Building Better Regions Fund application to replace its ageing facilities.
It revealed plans for a new $12 million facility earlier this year.
However, the federal government revealed on Monday it had scrapped the Building Better Regions Fund.
Club captain Josephine McDowell said the news was disappointing.
"The Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club is disappointed to hear that no grant applications will be awarded for the Building Better Regions Fund round six," Ms McDowell said.
She said the redevelopment project was backed by a comprehensive business case and there had been a community consultation process undertaken.
"Considerable volunteer time and effort was invested in our application, which was lodged early February seeking funding for 50 per cent of the total project cost," Ms McDowell said.
"Our club is now in the position of investigating options for funding of urgent works to keep our building safe and operational, which will not be adequate to meet the needs of operation long term."
Ms McDowell said the club would submit an application to the new Growing Regions Program and would to engage with state government to identify other funding avenues.
It's the second blow the surf club has been dealt in its bid to build new facilities.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan had pledged $6 million for the build in the lead up to the federal election, but Labor's win put that to bed.
On Tuesday, Mr Tehan slammed the federal government's decision to axe the Building Better Regions Fund.
"This is gut-wrenching for the Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club," he said.
"We have to remember the time and effort and the cost that went into the application - that has been torn up and thrown back in their faces."
Earlier this year it was revealed more than 1000 people had signed a petition calling for new facilities.
The club wants to build new facilities adjacent to the existing one, according to club president John McNeil.
"The plans have been prepared following the completion of a feasibility study, which identified the need to demolish the current facility and locate the new development in a more optimal site adjacent to the existing facility," Mr McNeil told The Standard earlier this year.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
