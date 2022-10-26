TEAMMATES on the basketball court, opponents on the football field.
Warrnambool Seahawks under 18 boys' squad features teenagers from different Hampden league football teams.
Charlie McKinnon - an emerging North Warrnambool Eagles' ruck-forward - is one of them.
McKinnon, who turned 15 on Tuesday, has played football against some of his teammates including Koroit duo Finn O'Sullivan and Mitch Lloyd, South Warrnambool's Wil Rantall, Ollie Harris and Bailey Osborne and Warrnambool trio Amon Radley, Sam Niklaus and Reggie Mast.
Getting the chance to play with them is something McKinnon relishes during the basketball squad season, which started last weekend with a tournament in Millicent and ramps up this weekend with the Warrnambool Junior Seaside Basketball Classic.
"You get a bit of a laugh out of it and have a bit of fun with them," McKinnon said of being teammates.
"We have good fun at the caravan parks when we go back (after games)."
McKinnon played for Greater Western Victoria Rebels at the V/Line Cup - an under 15 football competition - earlier this year.
The Emmanuel College student wants to earn a spot on its under 16 list in 2023.
He is grateful for the support Seahawks' under 18 mentor Alex Gynes, who also coaches the club's Big V side, provides for athletes juggling two sports.
"Alex is great. He's a good mentor and he tells us what to do but he's pretty calm as well and pretty patient with us," McKinnon said.
"He is really understanding that most of us in the team are more focused on footy and he understands that and asks us when we train.
"If we've got footy on he changes it to when we can.
"Having Tim Rantall as team manager is great too because he's coached lots before and been through all the (basketball and football) pathways with (sons) Jay and Wil."
McKinnon - the youngest of four brothers - already stands at six-foot-two. He plays a wing role for the Seahawks.
"This season I have been playing more defence on the main (opposition) player to give players like Wil Rantall and Amon Radley a rest on defence," McKinnon said. "I try and give a bit of energy."
Warrnambool will be without Harris, who is overseas, as it tries to claim a title on its home floor this weekend.
But it will regain O'Sullivan, a damaging point guard.
McKinnon has high hopes for the team which also features multi-talented athlete Kayne Rae-Rentsch.
"We run the ball well and use our pace. We're also really quite tall - not a lot of teams can match us in height," he said. "If we need to, we can go down to the paint and go into the post. Having Finn back this weekend will be great, just to get another really good player back in the team."
The competition, which will run from 8.30am to 8pm on Saturday and from 8.30am to 5pm on Sunday, features 115 teams across different age groups.
