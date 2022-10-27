If you'd like your event to feature in the weekly What's On email lillian.altman@warrnamboolstandard.com.au or warrnamboolstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 3pm on Wednesday the week of the event. Please include the name, location and time of the event.
FUNDRAISER: Let's Fight Cancer, South Warrnambool Football and Netball function room Friendly Societies Park, 7.30pm-12am.
MUSIC: Ben Cross, Royal Hotel Portland, from 8pm. Flo, Rafferty's Tavern, 8-11pm. Goanna, with support act Flynn Gurry on Thursday, Brett Clarke (Boorook) on Friday, Lighthouse Theatre, 7.30-10pm. Three Chain Road, Kirkstall Hotel, from 7pm.
EXHIBITIONS: Goose Lagoon, an exhibition of artworks by Liam Murphy opening, Shop 2, 8 Bank Street, Port Fairy, runs until November 1. Glenthompson Art Show, runs until November 1, gala 6.30-9pm, Terang College Art Show opening night, Strong Street campus, 10am-4pm and Sunday.
MARKET: Rotary Club of Camperdown Market, 1-8pm.
COMPETITION: Physipole Warrnambool Halloween competition, also runs on Saturday.
CELEBRATION: Dartmoor Primary School's 150th birthday, meet and greet, Dartmoor Hotel Motel, from 6pm.
FASHION: The F Project's wearable art Fabric Of Life Festival, Moloney Room, Warrnambool Racecourse, 4-7pm.
AG: Warrnambool Show at the showgrounds, 9.30am-10pm.
MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market, Railway Place, 9am-1pm.
CELEBRATION: Dartmoor Primary School's 150th birthday, fete on the school grounds and other events, 11am-about 5pm, ticketed event from 6pm at Dartmoor Hall.
MUSIC: Do The Pop music festival, also running on Sunday, Port Campbell Hotel. Ben Witham and The Betty Band, Commercial Hotel Terang, 7.30-10pm. Flo, Rafferty's Tavern, 8-11pm. Cobden Cabaret featuring The Hoffmans and Joe Musico, Cobden CIvic Hall, doors 7pm, show from 8pm.
MOTORBIKES: Warrnambool and District Motorcycle Owners Club 40th rally display, Civic Green, from 9am, ride off at 10.30am.
STEAMRAIL: Warrnambool Westcoaster, Warrnambool Railway Station, 2-6.30pm.
BASKETBALL: Warrnambool Junior Seaside Basketball Classic, ARC Stadium, from 8am and Sunday.
BMX: Warrnambool BMX Classic, Jetty Flat Reserve, from 11am and from 9.30am on Sunday.
ART: Koroit Lions Art Show, Koroit Theatre, 10am-3pm and Sunday.
FESTIVAL: Upwelling Festival call to the sea, Portland.
MUSIC: Lost in Suburbia, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. Russ Kellett, Warrnambool Bowls Club, from 4pm.
FAMILIES: Picnic in the Paddock, St Patrick's Primary School Koroit, 11am-3pm.
GARDENS: Five open gardens, morning or afternoon tea, a fundraiser run by Rotary Club of Port Fairy, tickets at 152 Model Lane, Port Fairy, 10am-4pm.
BASKETBALL: Warrnambool Junior Seaside Basketball Classic day two, from 8am at Warrnambool Stadium
BMX: Warrnambool BMX Classic day two, Jetty Flat, from 9.30am
CELEBRATION: Dartmoor Primary School's 150th birthday, breakfast, stalls running, school grounds, from 9am, Rail Trail Walk, from 9.30am.
SHOW: Elvis an American Trilogy, Lighthouse Theatre, 8-10pm.
HALLOWEEN: Trick or Treat, Gateway Plaza, 4pm - 7pm. Trick or treat trai, starts at Koroit and district Kindergarten, 5-7pm. Cobden Hallowwn Trail, 4.30-7.30pm.
RACES: Venues hosting events and fundraisers include Warrnambool Racing Club and Dennington Bowls Club.
FUNDRAISER: Heather Holcombe Memorial Day luncheon and auction for Port Fairy Hospital, The Star of the West, from 10am.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
