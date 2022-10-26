The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Brauer College students share views on VCE English exam

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 26 2022 - 6:43am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brauer College's Alyssa Maher and Yann Fiedler were some of the hundreds of south-west VCE students who sat the English exam on Wednesday. Picture: Chris Doheny

The region's year 12 students breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday after getting the first of their final VCE exams out of the way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.