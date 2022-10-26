The region's year 12 students breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday after getting the first of their final VCE exams out of the way.
Brauer College students Alyssa Maher and Yann Fiedler completed the English exam which was broken down into three sections - an analytical and a text interpretation and an argument and persuasive language section.
"I'm excited and glad that it's over," Yann said. "There was definitely a bit of nerves and anxiety going into it but practice has paid off the entire year.
"I was able to identify the elements like we've been taught in class to suit the topics. I think they went alright. They weren't too bad."
Yann's next exam is mathematical methods in a week, followed by specialist mathematics, chemistry and physics. He's hoping to study engineering.
Alyssa said she felt good about how she'd answered the questions. "The ones we talked about in class were similar and helped out a lot and the practice exams definitely helped a lot," she said.
Alyssa's next exam is biology on Friday, followed by mathematical methods and chemistry. She's hoping to study veterinary sciences.
English teacher Tom Grey said 51 students from the college sat the exam.
"There were no huge surprises," Mr Grey said. "We're happy with all of the questions. We've done all we can to prepare them to do what they can in the time provided. It will give any student the opportunity to be successful so that's all we can hope for."
